See the Greater Lansing high school football standouts from Week 4

Here's a look at the top performances from Greater Lansing high school football players from Week 4 contests. This listing reflects stats submitted to the LSJ.

TOP PERFORMANCES

Dalen Adams, East Lansing: The senior was 14 of 20 through the air for 261 yards and four touchdowns for the Division 2 No. 4-ranked Trojans in their 36-30 victory over Division 3 No. 3 DeWitt.

Evan Boyd, East Lansing: The Central Michigan commit had touchdown catches of 67 and 58 yards while helping the Trojans to a CAAC Blue win over DeWitt. He finished with 11 catches for 178 yards and the two scores.

Cason Carswell, Mason: The sophomore completed 15 of 25 passes for 285 yards and threw for four touchdowns in the Division 3 No. 6-ranked Bulldogs' win over Division 5 No. 4 Williamston.

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt: The senior had 21 carries for 207 yards and a touchdown, passed for 26 yards and had five catches for 54 yards in a setback to East Lansing.

Alex Petersburg, Williamston: The senior threw for 169 yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 150 yards and three scores in the Hornets' loss to Mason in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Nathan Willette, Lakewood: Finished with 220 yards rushing and three touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a team-high 10 tackles in the Vikings' GLAC win over Perry.

STAT LEADERS

Passing

Cason Carswell, Mason - 285 yards

Dalen Adams, East Lansing - 261 yards

Ayden Wilkes, Maple Valley - 179 yards

Jalen Rogozinski, Stockbridge - 175 yards

Alex Petersburg, Williamston - 169 yards

Bronson Bupp, Ithaca - 146 yards

Ty Randall, Laingsburg - 142 yards

Isaac Pavona, Haslett - 132 yards

Alex Fernandez, Lansing Catholic - 124 yards

Bo Lincoln, Olivet - 121 yards

Brady Hanna, Fowlerville - 109 yards

Jayden Colby, Olivet - 108 yards

Troy Wertman, Pewamo-Westphalia - 105 yards

More: Mason football uses aerial attack to top Williamston in CAAC Red matchup

Rushing

Nathan Willette, Lakewood - 220 yards

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt - 207 yards

Drew Miller, Portland - 189 yards

Lorenzo Wojcik, Fowlerville - 181 yards

Shawn Foster, Grand Ledge - 158 yards

Alex Petersburg, Williamston - 150 yards

Kanye Jackson, East Lansing - 145 yards

Bryce Cornelius, Holt - 141 yards

Zac Rogozinski, Stockbridge - 127 yards

Travis Tucker Jr., Ionia - 126 yards

Jahi Wood, Waverly - 122 yards

AJ Martel, Mason - 116 yards

Jacob Halfmann, Fowler - 110 yards

Jack Borgman, Laingsburg - 107 yards

Mason Stocker, Grand Ledge - 103 yards

More: Jace Clarizio delivers late, helps East Lansing football take down DeWitt in CAAC Blue showdown

Receiving

Evan Boyd, East Lansing - 178 yards

Colin Page, Mason - 156 yards

Ramsey Bousseau, Olivet - 108 yards

Max McCune, Williamston - 102 yards

Ethan Kaimon, Leslie - 100 yards

Teddy Williams, Grand Ledge - 93 yards

Camden Carpenter, Maple Valley - 89 yards

Brandon Lewis, Lansing Catholic - 82 yards

Kaleb Parrish, Mason - 75 yards

More: Portland football uses strong defense to beat rival Ionia, 41-6

More: Football roundup: Grand Ledge hands Waverly first loss

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: See the Greater Lansing high school football standouts from Week 4