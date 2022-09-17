Read full article on original website
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator a Top Candidate For Two Power 5 Openings
The Alabama Crimson Tide is 3-0 through the first three weeks of the college football season. Things are rolling in Tuscaloosa, but that's not the case throughout college football. Two Power 5 schools have already fired their head coaches after early season ineptitude. Nebraska relieved Scott Frost of his coaching...
Clemson May Have An Advantage Over Alabama In This Category
It's been three years since that heartbreaking loss to Clemson in the 2019 National Football Championship. It's almost like it wasn't the REAL Alabama playing in that game. Losing is bad enough but in the National Championship game?. And to get beat THAT bad?. Bama fans all over are still...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – ULM Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The "Good" section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
See it for Yourself: Most Expensive, Picturesque Home in Alabama
One of Alabama’s most expensive homes has been on the market for over 100 days. Also, it had a price decrease as well. This massive Italian Villa sits on one of Alabama’s prettiest lakes, Lake Martin which crosses three different counties of Coosa, Elmore, and Tallapoosa. This estate...
VIDEO: Is Alabama Ready For “Self-Driving” Uber Vehicles?
The self-driving Uber cars are scheduled to be in Birmingham and Mobile next month, or November at the latest. Huntsville, of course, already has some of these driver-less automobiles. If you feel like we are ready here in Alabama, take a look at this video below. *Video from John Crist/Facebook.
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
Second Threat This Week Draws Police to Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School Friday
Police were back at Tuscaloosa's Bryant High School Friday morning after someone threatened the facility for the second time this week. In a Friday afternoon release, TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Taylor said officers investigated the incident and determined there was no danger...
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments
A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
VIDEO: Wild Hogs Have Pool Party At Alabama Family’s Home
I know, you are thinking "only in alabama". It crossed my mind as well, but, it's a fact. These dang hogs are out of control in Alabama in the last couple of years. A family in Alabama came outside only to find a hog going for a swim in their pool.
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa County Deputies Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 12-year-old Tuesday night, according to an alert sent to phones in the area. The message said the child is a 12-year-old Black boy. He was last seen wearing red glasses, a blue jersey, blue jeans and a black backpack. Anyone...
Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
Auburn Rocket FAILS TO LAUNCH
You may have heard about NASA’s Artemis rocket drama:. They are going to try to launch again late this month. Apparently, there was a leaky seal. It was some kind of HEAT SHIELD SEAL that they are working to fix. I say JUST USE “FLEX SEAL.”. THAT STUFF...
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
The Most Touching 9/11 Tribute From An Alabama First Responder
It's been 21 years since the life-changing attacks on the United States World Trade Center. In remembrance of those who lost their lives during the attacks, many Alabamians are paying tribute and doing their part to teach and even learn about that tragic day in 2001. For many, that day...
