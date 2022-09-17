ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

Catfish 100.1

1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments

A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Auburn Rocket FAILS TO LAUNCH

You may have heard about NASA’s Artemis rocket drama:. They are going to try to launch again late this month. Apparently, there was a leaky seal. It was some kind of HEAT SHIELD SEAL that they are working to fix. I say JUST USE “FLEX SEAL.”. THAT STUFF...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

