Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips for this season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some of us would love to “leave” fall cleanup behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so backbreaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Western Carolinian

Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd

Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Environment
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville “Caregivers of Mother Earth” City Celebration

Hendersonville – The City Council voted unanimously on Thursday, September 1, 2022 for Hendersonville, NC to become the cornerstone Caregivers of Mother Earth (COME) city. With this decision, the combined voices of the mayor, city council, and Environmental Sustainability Board further strengthen our city’s commitment to our children and the environment. A Community Celebration is scheduled for September 24th at 10:00 AM at Patton Park and the entire community is invited. Mayor Barbara Volk will read a proclamation for our children, plant a magnolia tree and dedicate a park bench to honor all our Caregivers of Mother Earth from this summer’s farm and nature camps.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC

Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

