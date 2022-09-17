Hendersonville – The City Council voted unanimously on Thursday, September 1, 2022 for Hendersonville, NC to become the cornerstone Caregivers of Mother Earth (COME) city. With this decision, the combined voices of the mayor, city council, and Environmental Sustainability Board further strengthen our city’s commitment to our children and the environment. A Community Celebration is scheduled for September 24th at 10:00 AM at Patton Park and the entire community is invited. Mayor Barbara Volk will read a proclamation for our children, plant a magnolia tree and dedicate a park bench to honor all our Caregivers of Mother Earth from this summer’s farm and nature camps.

