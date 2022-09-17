Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips for this season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some of us would love to “leave” fall cleanup behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so backbreaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.
WLOS.com
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WLOS.com
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
WLOS.com
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
tribpapers.com
New Burger Joint Coming to Town
Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville police think feedback initiative will improve transparency, service
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville residents will soon be able to offer police feedback after interactions with the department. Hendersonville Police Department is the third police department in the state and the first in Western North Carolina to launch the PowerEngage system, which allows feedback through short surveys. “We...
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
WLOS.com
Angel Tree program sign ups are open. Here's how to help or seek help this Christmas
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas might still be a few months away, but The Salvation Army of Buncombe County is already registering children for its annual Angel Tree program. Sign-ups officially began Monday, September 19. Each year, the program provides new clothing and toys for children from low-income...
my40.tv
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
Western Carolinian
Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd
Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
WLOS.com
More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
WLOS.com
2 more works conveying inclusivity through art go up at 'Art in the Heart' space
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Art in the Heartinstallations went up Sunday, Sept. 18 in Pack Square Plaza. One of the works unveiled is called "Haus of Hues." Through prisms, mirrors and multicolored lights, the installation and engaging experience celebrates all colors of the spectrum as it interacts with the natural world surrounding it.
tribpapers.com
Hendersonville “Caregivers of Mother Earth” City Celebration
Hendersonville – The City Council voted unanimously on Thursday, September 1, 2022 for Hendersonville, NC to become the cornerstone Caregivers of Mother Earth (COME) city. With this decision, the combined voices of the mayor, city council, and Environmental Sustainability Board further strengthen our city’s commitment to our children and the environment. A Community Celebration is scheduled for September 24th at 10:00 AM at Patton Park and the entire community is invited. Mayor Barbara Volk will read a proclamation for our children, plant a magnolia tree and dedicate a park bench to honor all our Caregivers of Mother Earth from this summer’s farm and nature camps.
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC
Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
WYFF4.com
Dog found abandoned, tied up outside South Carolina humane society
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A dog was found tied to a pole outside the Greenville Humane Society with a handwritten note saying she had an illness and the owner could no longer take care of her. The humane society posted a picture of the dog and the note on its...
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
