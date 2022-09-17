ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Aces return to Las Vegas with first WNBA championship trophy in hand

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces touched down as newly crowned champions early Monday morning. The team arrived in Las Vegas around 1:30 a.m., less than 12 hours after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to clinch the first franchise title and the first major league championship in the city's history.
Fans react to Las Vegas Aces winning WNBA Championship

Las Vegas — It was a 7-point lead that helped the Las Vegas Aces claim its 2022 WNBA championship win. Las Vegas aces fans like Brittawny Anderson are overjoyed. “I was on the edge of my seat, I was jumping up and down, I was crying. I was just doing the most,” said Anderson.
Henderson Silver Knights-themed bar to open at M Resort

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is opening a new sports bar celebrating the city's hometown hockey team. A spokesperson says the Knight Time Hockey Bar is a partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights. The casino resort will hold a grand opening on Oct. 5. MORE...
Afrikfest back in Las Vegas

Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 and continues through September 24, 2022. Check out the video above for more.
Derek Hough teaches for National Dance Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One dancing dynamic duo came to celebrate National Dance Day with the Las Vegas community. Dancing with the Stars choreographers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert taught a special routine with American Dance Movement. The couple says today is something everyone can celebrate no matter where...
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races crash was Henderson businessman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pilot killed in a crash during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday has been identified as an executive with a Henderson-based company. Aaron Hogue, 61, lived in Paso Robles, California, and was a managing owner of Hogue Inc., a company...
Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
Las Vegas Book Festival returns for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you love everything and anything about books? Then you might want to add the Las Vegas Book Festival to your fall to-do list. The book festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas for the 21st time on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New dining hall concept announced for ARIA on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new dining hall concept is coming to ARIA on the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson announced Proper Eats, described as an elevated food hall, is set to open in December. The dining hall will cover 24,000 square feet on the second-level promenade at ARIA,...
Looking for a job? EmployNV is hosting multiple hiring events

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you actively looking for a job? EmployNV Business Hub, formerly known as Nevada JobConnect, is hosting multiple hiring events this week. The hiring events will be held at the EmployNV Business and EmployNV Career Hub offices across the Las Vegas Valley. Jobs included in...
Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
Free reception set to open new One October exhibit at Clark County Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public is invited to attend a free reception to mark the opening of an exhibit on the One October mass shooting at the Clark County Museum. The county says the reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the museum, located off Boulder Highway near Horizon Drive in Henderson.
New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
