Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Aces return to Las Vegas with first WNBA championship trophy in hand
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces touched down as newly crowned champions early Monday morning. The team arrived in Las Vegas around 1:30 a.m., less than 12 hours after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to clinch the first franchise title and the first major league championship in the city's history.
news3lv.com
Fans react to Las Vegas Aces winning WNBA Championship
Las Vegas — It was a 7-point lead that helped the Las Vegas Aces claim its 2022 WNBA championship win. Las Vegas aces fans like Brittawny Anderson are overjoyed. “I was on the edge of my seat, I was jumping up and down, I was crying. I was just doing the most,” said Anderson.
news3lv.com
Henderson Silver Knights-themed bar to open at M Resort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is opening a new sports bar celebrating the city's hometown hockey team. A spokesperson says the Knight Time Hockey Bar is a partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights. The casino resort will hold a grand opening on Oct. 5. MORE...
news3lv.com
Afrikfest back in Las Vegas
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 and continues through September 24, 2022. Check out the video above for more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Derek Hough teaches for National Dance Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One dancing dynamic duo came to celebrate National Dance Day with the Las Vegas community. Dancing with the Stars choreographers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert taught a special routine with American Dance Movement. The couple says today is something everyone can celebrate no matter where...
news3lv.com
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races crash was Henderson businessman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pilot killed in a crash during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday has been identified as an executive with a Henderson-based company. Aaron Hogue, 61, lived in Paso Robles, California, and was a managing owner of Hogue Inc., a company...
news3lv.com
Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
news3lv.com
Formula One race in Las Vegas officially set for Nov. 18 next year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix has an official date. Formula One announced the race will be held on Nov. 18, 2023, pending approval on the race circuit's safety. It will be the second-to-last race on F1's calendar for the year. "We are very pleased with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells breaks down highlights from latest 'Life is Beautiful' weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Life is beautiful" when it's full of standout performances, food and surprises. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about the downtown Las Vegas music festival.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Book Festival returns for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you love everything and anything about books? Then you might want to add the Las Vegas Book Festival to your fall to-do list. The book festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas for the 21st time on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Body of missing hiker Rock Stanley recovered at Mt. Charleston
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing Texas man was recovered on Mt. Charleston over the weekend, the Clark County Coroner's office has confirmed. Rock Stanley, 75, of Athens, Texas, was located on the Mt. Charleston Peak Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. Official rulings on the cause...
news3lv.com
New dining hall concept announced for ARIA on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new dining hall concept is coming to ARIA on the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson announced Proper Eats, described as an elevated food hall, is set to open in December. The dining hall will cover 24,000 square feet on the second-level promenade at ARIA,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Looking for a job? EmployNV is hosting multiple hiring events
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you actively looking for a job? EmployNV Business Hub, formerly known as Nevada JobConnect, is hosting multiple hiring events this week. The hiring events will be held at the EmployNV Business and EmployNV Career Hub offices across the Las Vegas Valley. Jobs included in...
news3lv.com
Breaking down why 'Life is Beautiful' continues to grow each year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Life Is Beautiful" music festival in downtown Las Vegas continues to grow. Troy Gallo, director of brand strategy with BrainTrust, joined us to talk about how and why it gets bigger each year.
news3lv.com
Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
news3lv.com
Free reception set to open new One October exhibit at Clark County Museum
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public is invited to attend a free reception to mark the opening of an exhibit on the One October mass shooting at the Clark County Museum. The county says the reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the museum, located off Boulder Highway near Horizon Drive in Henderson.
news3lv.com
New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
news3lv.com
Dig It! Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening and promotes inclusivity and equity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a coffee fanatic, you might want to stop by Dig It! Coffee Co. on your next coffee run. Dig It! Coffee Co. will hold a special grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting, drink specials, and a photo booth at the residential apartment complex on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.
news3lv.com
Councilwoman responds to downtown residents concerns over Life is Beautiful festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Just like that, Life is Beautiful has wrapped up another electrifying weekend leaving thousands of people with unforgettable memories. However, residents on Ogden and 9th say they’re relieved it’s over. “It was a tremendous burden on us this weekend we’re celebrating today now...
news3lv.com
Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
Comments / 0