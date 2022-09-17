ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAT 7

3 killed in a fiery crash at a Roswell intersection

ROSWELL, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Roswell on early Sunday morning. Roswell Police say they responded to a two vehicle accident on Main Street and Linda Vista Blvd. on Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found two people in one vehicle and one person in a second vehicle. All three were pronounced dead on scene.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police investigate fatal crash in Eddy County

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash south of Carlsbad Thursday. They say a truck, driven by 27-year-old Tanner Walker, didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Porter Road and Carrasco Road and was hit by a truck just after 10:30 p.m. Walker died on the scene. […]
