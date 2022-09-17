Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
City’s soccer teams get final tune-ups before district starts Wednesday
Rams freshman Kieara Trujillo-Garcia took a tumble in the second half Thursday, but was uninjured. (Herron photo) Getting deep into a soccer season isn’t new for the Cleveland High School girls team, it’s just that it’s been a few seasons since that happened – until this summer.
KOAT 7
3 killed in a fiery crash at a Roswell intersection
ROSWELL, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Roswell on early Sunday morning. Roswell Police say they responded to a two vehicle accident on Main Street and Linda Vista Blvd. on Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found two people in one vehicle and one person in a second vehicle. All three were pronounced dead on scene.
Dexter community mourning after car crash reportedly kills high schooler, injures another
Dexter High School Principal Debbie Dumlao issued a statement Saturday, saying that counselors will be available for students and staff beginning on Monday. Members of the Dexter community are taking to social media to offer their condolences to Sanders' family, but police have not identified Sanders as the teen that died.
New Mexico State Police investigate fatal crash in Eddy County
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash south of Carlsbad Thursday. They say a truck, driven by 27-year-old Tanner Walker, didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Porter Road and Carrasco Road and was hit by a truck just after 10:30 p.m. Walker died on the scene. […]
School official: Dexter High School student dies in crash, support services being offered
On Saturday, officials said a crash caused a student's death.
