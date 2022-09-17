Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New Jersey
Famous discount store opening another new location in New York
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 17
Boys soccer: Livingston’s Rubinetti continues to embrace the challenge after milestone win.
Roger Rubinetti was 22-years-old with just one year of assistant coaching experience at Montclair State when he was asked by his coach Dave Masur if he’d be interested in becoming the head coach at Livingston. Rubinetti never anticipated holding the position for more than a few years, but as...
No. 8 Christian Brothers edges out Howell - Boys soccer recap
Dimitry Corba scored a goal to help Christian Brothers, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeat Howell 2-1 in Howell. Christian Brothers (5-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half and was able to escape after going 1-1 with Howell (5-1) in the second half. Jack D’Eletto also posted...
Newark East Side tops Caldwell to stay unbeaten - Boys soccer recap
Senior Guilherme Pardinho and junior Andres Duran had a goal apiece to lead Newark East Side to a 2-1 win over Caldwell in West Caldwell. Sophomore Nicholas Vales had an assist and sophomore keeper Rui Rosete had two saves for Newark East Side (5-0), which outshot Caldwell 7-2. Caldwell fell...
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Football: Randolph survives against East Orange
It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
No. 8 Irvington shuts out Columbia - Football recap
CJ Pittman threw two first quarter touchdowns as Irvington, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 40-0 victory over Columbia in Irvington. After Rutgers-bound Fahmah Toure opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run for Irvington (4-0), Pittman, a junior connected with Kareem Corey for a 31-yard TD pass, then hit Notre Dame-bound Adon Shuler for a 41-yard TD pas to make it 20-0 in the first quarter.
No. 3 Kearny survives against St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap
Johan Baez, Alejandro Alvarado, and Benji Silva scored a goal for Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it survived against St. Peter’s Prep 3-2 in Jersey City. Kearny (5-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on for the win. Andy Mayorga and John Carey accounted for St. Peter’s Prep’s scores.
St. John’s basketball: Brandon Williams announces college decision
St. John’s basketball recruiting target Brandon Williams has come to a decision. The short recruiting saga of Christ the King (NY) standout Brandon Williams has come to a close as the power forward selected UCLA over the St. John’s basketball program on Monday afternoon. Williams, a four-star prospect...
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Through tragedy, Rutgers’ Shaquan Loyal finds solace in family
PHILADELPHIA — The play sent Rutgers fans into a frenzy and one proud parent, literally, head over heels. In a living room in Newark, Nidea Loyal watched her son deflect a pass, pull down the interception and take off for a touchdown. As he sprinted down the middle of the field, she got to her feet. Then one hand hit the ground. Then the other touched down. She finished back on her feet — a perfect cartwheel — to celebrate that perfect moment on the football field.
Yankees get bad Frankie Montas injury news
NEW YORK — Frankie Montas’ postseason availability is in limbo, though it’s not as if he’s pitched like he’s worthy of being in the October rotation. The Yankees starting pitcher needed a cortisone shot in his ailing right shoulder Monday and it’s unclear what kind of role he’ll play in the playoffs if he can’t handle a starter’s workload.
Buck Showalter promises ‘something stupid’ if Mets win NL East title
The New York Mets have secured a spot in postseason play. They clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The next step is to secure the National League East...
Yankees’ Randy Levine talks re-signing Aaron Judge and the real single-season home run record
The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees president Randy Levine hopes Judge decides to re-sign with New York and remain in the Bronx for years to come.
Yankees, Pirates lineups Tuesday: Harrison Bader in CF, Nestor Cortes vs. Luis Ortiz (9/20/22)
NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes (10-4, 2.70 ERA) will face Pirates righty Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is slated...
Mets juggle returning pitchers, where will they fit?
As the New York Mets secure a spot in the playoffs, they welcome back some pitchers off of the injured list. They clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers behind Max Scherzer’s lights out pitching. In his first start back from the injured list, the 38-year-old threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine.
MLB will still broadcast Yankees game on Apple TV+, despite Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase, report says
Fans who want to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge historic home run record chase will have to do so on multiple streaming platforms. As he sits at 59 home runs on the year –– three shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 and closes in on winning baseball’s Triple Crown –– Judge’s games are being broadcast on a few atypical outlets. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Saturday’s games are on YES Network, but Thursday’s game vs. the Boston Red Sox is on FOX, Friday’s game is on Apple TV+, and Sunday’s game is on ESPN. According to the New York Post, “an MLB spokesman said there is no plan to change the broadcasting schedule.”
