West New York, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Randolph survives against East Orange

It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Irvington shuts out Columbia - Football recap

CJ Pittman threw two first quarter touchdowns as Irvington, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 40-0 victory over Columbia in Irvington. After Rutgers-bound Fahmah Toure opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run for Irvington (4-0), Pittman, a junior connected with Kareem Corey for a 31-yard TD pass, then hit Notre Dame-bound Adon Shuler for a 41-yard TD pas to make it 20-0 in the first quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Kearny survives against St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap

Johan Baez, Alejandro Alvarado, and Benji Silva scored a goal for Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it survived against St. Peter’s Prep 3-2 in Jersey City. Kearny (5-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on for the win. Andy Mayorga and John Carey accounted for St. Peter’s Prep’s scores.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Through tragedy, Rutgers’ Shaquan Loyal finds solace in family

PHILADELPHIA — The play sent Rutgers fans into a frenzy and one proud parent, literally, head over heels. In a living room in Newark, Nidea Loyal watched her son deflect a pass, pull down the interception and take off for a touchdown. As he sprinted down the middle of the field, she got to her feet. Then one hand hit the ground. Then the other touched down. She finished back on her feet — a perfect cartwheel — to celebrate that perfect moment on the football field.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees get bad Frankie Montas injury news

NEW YORK — Frankie Montas’ postseason availability is in limbo, though it’s not as if he’s pitched like he’s worthy of being in the October rotation. The Yankees starting pitcher needed a cortisone shot in his ailing right shoulder Monday and it’s unclear what kind of role he’ll play in the playoffs if he can’t handle a starter’s workload.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets juggle returning pitchers, where will they fit?

As the New York Mets secure a spot in the playoffs, they welcome back some pitchers off of the injured list. They clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers behind Max Scherzer’s lights out pitching. In his first start back from the injured list, the 38-year-old threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

MLB will still broadcast Yankees game on Apple TV+, despite Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase, report says

Fans who want to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge historic home run record chase will have to do so on multiple streaming platforms. As he sits at 59 home runs on the year –– three shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 and closes in on winning baseball’s Triple Crown –– Judge’s games are being broadcast on a few atypical outlets. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Saturday’s games are on YES Network, but Thursday’s game vs. the Boston Red Sox is on FOX, Friday’s game is on Apple TV+, and Sunday’s game is on ESPN. According to the New York Post, “an MLB spokesman said there is no plan to change the broadcasting schedule.”
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

