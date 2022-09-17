ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FNF: St. Charles Catholic falls to Teurlings 28-22 Friday night

By Kylee Bond
 3 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between St. Charles Catholic and Teurlings featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Teurlings Catholic hands St. Charles Catholic their first loss of the season with the 28-22 win.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

View more September 16 scores HERE

L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Solving a musical mystery that ends in the perfect 'You are my Sunshine' and 'Tennessee Waltz'

The scratches, finger-worn indentations in the neck and discolorations are still there. If they weren't, the violin wouldn't tell the complete story of Julius Webb. It would still be the violin he played at Saturday night front porch get-togethers a hundred years ago, but taking away the marks would erase the relationship between the musician and his instrument — which is why Warren Curtis made a special request of Anya Burgess, owner of SOLA Violins in Lafayette, regarding his granddaddy's violin.
LAFAYETTE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
