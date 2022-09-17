ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

FNF: Belle Chasse holds off late Vandebilt Catholic rally for the 42-31 win

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XL66d_0hz6A38000

Highlights of Friday’s action between Vandebilt Catholic and Belle Chasse featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Belle Chasse defeated Vandebilt Catholic, 42-31 Friday night.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

View more September 16 scores HERE

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: South Terrebonne Homecoming Game

South Terrebonne met Hammond High School in the Swamp on Friday, Sept. 16, for their Homecoming Game. It was a hard fought battle for the Gators, who ultimately lost the game 35-38. Congratulations to the 2022 Homecoming King Javon Ricks and Queen Makenzi Clement!
BOURG, LA
NOLA.com

Edna Karr scores 67 points in rout of Warren Easton

Edna Karr scored a rushing touchdown on six consecutive possessions in the first half and added two more scores soon after halftime on the way to defeating Warren Easton 67-20 in a showdown between local football powers Saturday at Behrman Stadium. Deantre Jackson rushed 11 times for 218 yards and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Houma, LA
Houma, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Belle Chasse, LA
Houma, LA
Football
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy