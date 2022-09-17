You will "Fall in Love" when you meet "Veleak" a one-year old Siberian Husky available right now at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Jessie Phillips and Josh Fiala visit the studio to give us the details on Veleak during "Fall in Love" Weekend, where NOW through Sunday, you NAME YOUR PRICE on adoptions of animals 6 months and older. Josh also informs us on Pet Vaccine Clinics going on this weekend to especially assist Veterans and their pets. Pet Vaccine Clinics will be held at the Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Event September 16-18, 2022. Friday 5-8pm, Saturday 8-8, Sunday 8-12 ...Located NE of the Capitol Building on the corner of E 12 and Des Moines Street. Walk ins available. Don't forget about the BIGGEST DOG PARTY IN IOWA this Sunday from 9-Noon at Horizon Event Center...The IOWA DOG JOG! And, we are adding a new Yappy Hour to the mix in a couple weeks...Get all the details at www.arl-iowa.org.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO