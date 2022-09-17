Read full article on original website
Dowling vs City High JV canceled after tense varsity game
Monday night’s scheduled junior varsity football game between Dowling Catholic and City High at Bates Field in Iowa City was called off by the schools’ mutual decision. Dowling Catholic Head Coach Tom Wilson and City High Head Coach Mitch Moore both say tensions ran high Friday night. Dowling won 34-0, avenging its upset loss to […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: J.J. Kohl highlights week 4 high school football tracker
We’re nearly halfway through the high school football regular season and we saw a few standout performances as players get into the swing of things. Below is every Iowa State commit for the 2023 recruiting class and how things panned out for them on Friday night:. Cyclone commit performance...
weareiowa.com
Iowa leads 17-0 against Nevada as teams wait for storms to pass
As of Saturday night, the game is on a delay. There is no word yet whether or not the game will be postponed or declared no contest.
Iowa State University Unveils CYTown Plans
(Ames) More than half a century after the first Iowa State Center building opened, Iowa State University is proposing an innovative plan to reimagine its landmark educational, cultural and athletic complex – a development that will create CYTown, a community destination spot to be built between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum.
weareiowa.com
Minnesota Wild to practice in Des Moines Oct. 11
The big Wild will be on their preseason retreat Oct. 10-11. Players and coaches will sign autographs before heading back to Minnesota.
weareiowa.com
Iowa State announces $200M 'CYTown' plans | Here's what is included
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022
(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
2 critically injured in crash after chase of 100 mph on Iowa highway
Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County.
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
weareiowa.com
"Veleak" is a one-year old Husky looking for a new home during "Fall in Love" Weekend at ARL
You will "Fall in Love" when you meet "Veleak" a one-year old Siberian Husky available right now at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Jessie Phillips and Josh Fiala visit the studio to give us the details on Veleak during "Fall in Love" Weekend, where NOW through Sunday, you NAME YOUR PRICE on adoptions of animals 6 months and older. Josh also informs us on Pet Vaccine Clinics going on this weekend to especially assist Veterans and their pets. Pet Vaccine Clinics will be held at the Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Event September 16-18, 2022. Friday 5-8pm, Saturday 8-8, Sunday 8-12 ...Located NE of the Capitol Building on the corner of E 12 and Des Moines Street. Walk ins available. Don't forget about the BIGGEST DOG PARTY IN IOWA this Sunday from 9-Noon at Horizon Event Center...The IOWA DOG JOG! And, we are adding a new Yappy Hour to the mix in a couple weeks...Get all the details at www.arl-iowa.org.
iheart.com
Urbandale Officer Recovering After Bike-Deer Collision
(Urbandale, IA) -- An Urbandale Police officer is recovering after a run-in with a large deer on a bike trail. Officer West Dawson had been at a bicycle training instructor school in Johnston with other officers, and went on a ride. The path took them downhill at one point at...
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Information About Possible Strong Storms Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued updated information about the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday. The storms will be followed by very warm conditions into the beginning of the work week. (contributed information, NWS)
weareiowa.com
Des Moines celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend
The festival is celebrating their 18th year with concerts, games and food. Advance tickets are on sale until Friday.
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspect Apprehended Following Chase Near Stuart Friday Night
Stuart Police are asking for the public’s help with reporting following a chase Friday evening. According to the Stuart Police Department, a chase Friday evening ended west of the city on HIghway 6, or White Pole Road. Following the vehicle chase, the suspect then fled on foot and attempted to enter several other vehicles in the area. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and there’s no danger to the public at this time.
