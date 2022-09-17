ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

FNF: Central Lafourche defeats rival South Lafourche 26-19

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAQ4Q_0hz69tvZ00

Highlights of Friday’s action between Central Lafourche and South Lafourche featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

View more September 16 scores HERE

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Central, LA
Sports
Central, LA
Football
City
Raceland, LA
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Galliano, LA
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Watching Invest 98L closely

! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#Central Lafourche#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Edna Karr scores 67 points in rout of Warren Easton

Edna Karr scored a rushing touchdown on six consecutive possessions in the first half and added two more scores soon after halftime on the way to defeating Warren Easton 67-20 in a showdown between local football powers Saturday at Behrman Stadium. Deantre Jackson rushed 11 times for 218 yards and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat MSST Bulldogs 31-16

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers play against the Mississippi State University (MSST) Bulldogs in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. Check here for live game updates. 4th Quarter: 31-16 LSU 8:32 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter. 4:50 – LSU: Running Back Armoni Goodwin runs for […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Saints vs Bucs

WHO DAT! Today the Saints (1-0) kick off their home opener against the reigning Super Bowl champs Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can't make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy