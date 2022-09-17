ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools

Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Ouray, CO
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
YUMA, AZ
nbc11news.com

Montrose High School lockdown lifted, may have been caused by ‘prank call’

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose High School was on lockdown earlier today after a reported threat of a shooter in the building. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and the school district released the following statement:. Montrose County School District has received...
MONTROSE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Colorado State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Csp
The Denver Gazette

Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado

Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
MONTROSE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy