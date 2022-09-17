ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robin Roberts Puzzles Viewers After Missing 'GMA,' Sherri Shepherd Show Appearances

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJmAp_0hz69iSo00

Where in the world was Robin Roberts ? The ABC broadcaster puzzled viewers when she was missing from Friday's episode of Good Morning America , one day after she didn't show up for her scheduled appearance on Sherri Shepherd 's new talk show.

Sherri first premiered on Monday, September 12, taking over the Wendy Williams Show 's former time slot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtual_0hz69iSo00
mega

Shepherd announced Roberts as a guest on Wednesday, September 14, but viewers noticed she wasn't there for Thursday's episode, although model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Sergio Hudson were both present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jETBO_0hz69iSo00
mega

It was later revealed that Roberts may have missed at least one of the appearances because she had been chosen as a recipient of the Lifetime Professional Achievement Award from Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media.

BROADCASTS IN BOXERS? GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS' WIFE ALI WENTWORTH REVEALS EMBARRASSING FACT ABOUT THE GMA HOST

"Special night to be with dear @espn friends from back in the day. Lovely surprise that @michaelstrahan voiced the tribute video and @GStephanopoulos bought full page ad in the program," Roberts wrote via Twitter on Friday morning. "Their support means so much! Love my @gma family!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJzrO_0hz69iSo00
mega

The Seton Hall University’s Center for Sports Media was started last year by Roberts' friend and fellow journalist Bob Ley , who praised her for perfectly embodying the "professional and personal qualities that will further inspire our students."

LORDE SHOWS OFF HER CHISELED ABS ON 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA' IN $1,039 SUNSHINE YELLOW CUTOUT MIDI DRESS — GET THE LOOK FOR LESS

The interim dean of Seton Hall's College of Communication and the Arts, Renee Robinson , also gushed that they were all "proud" to honor the television personality with the award, noting that she's "helped convey countless powerful stories that touch our lives while exercising the highest of journalistic standards ."

"Her identity as a woman of color in a field historically dominated by men is a beacon of hope for many young people studying sports media at Seton Hall," Robinson concluded.

It is assumed Roberts will continue to host GMA as usual in the coming week. In her absence, co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan held down the fort alongside Los Angeles-based journalist Cecila Vega .

Comments / 11

Related
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Ali Wentworth
Person
Bob Ley
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos Misses Show Again, Fans Voice Concern

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos did not appear on the ABC show on Friday and fans are voicing their concern. Stephanopoulos is one of the show’s main anchors. Well, he had been on vacation for a bit and just returned to the show this week. As reported by The Sun, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez would take the longtime host’s place on Friday morning.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Puzzles#Abc
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
ATLANTA, GA
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

121K+
Followers
3K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy