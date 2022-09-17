Robin Roberts Puzzles Viewers After Missing 'GMA,' Sherri Shepherd Show Appearances

Where in the world was Robin Roberts ? The ABC broadcaster puzzled viewers when she was missing from Friday's episode of Good Morning America , one day after she didn't show up for her scheduled appearance on Sherri Shepherd 's new talk show.

Sherri first premiered on Monday, September 12, taking over the Wendy Williams Show 's former time slot.

mega

Shepherd announced Roberts as a guest on Wednesday, September 14, but viewers noticed she wasn't there for Thursday's episode, although model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Sergio Hudson were both present.

mega

It was later revealed that Roberts may have missed at least one of the appearances because she had been chosen as a recipient of the Lifetime Professional Achievement Award from Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media.

BROADCASTS IN BOXERS? GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS' WIFE ALI WENTWORTH REVEALS EMBARRASSING FACT ABOUT THE GMA HOST

"Special night to be with dear @espn friends from back in the day. Lovely surprise that @michaelstrahan voiced the tribute video and @GStephanopoulos bought full page ad in the program," Roberts wrote via Twitter on Friday morning. "Their support means so much! Love my @gma family!"

mega

The Seton Hall University’s Center for Sports Media was started last year by Roberts' friend and fellow journalist Bob Ley , who praised her for perfectly embodying the "professional and personal qualities that will further inspire our students."

LORDE SHOWS OFF HER CHISELED ABS ON 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA' IN $1,039 SUNSHINE YELLOW CUTOUT MIDI DRESS — GET THE LOOK FOR LESS

The interim dean of Seton Hall's College of Communication and the Arts, Renee Robinson , also gushed that they were all "proud" to honor the television personality with the award, noting that she's "helped convey countless powerful stories that touch our lives while exercising the highest of journalistic standards ."

"Her identity as a woman of color in a field historically dominated by men is a beacon of hope for many young people studying sports media at Seton Hall," Robinson concluded.

It is assumed Roberts will continue to host GMA as usual in the coming week. In her absence, co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan held down the fort alongside Los Angeles-based journalist Cecila Vega .