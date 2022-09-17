CHILI COOK-OFF A GAS

Related
FOX 21 Online
Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More
DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
bulletin-news.com
FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
boreal.org
Duluth’s “Floating House” featured on Zillow Gone Wild
Since being featured on, Zillow Gone Wild, this one of a kind home has caused quite the stir. It has been known as the “Erickson House” this mid-century modern home was built in 1959 on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
cbs3duluth.com
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home concerned. Dave Miller has lived in Hermantown for more than 30 years. “You know. Hermantown is just one of those really special places,” Miller said. “And it didn’t take...
FOX 21 Online
Business Goes Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a business in the East Hillside neighborhood. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m. The business is located at 522 East Fourth...
wpr.org
As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates
Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
WNMT AM 650
Duluth Man Arrested On Felony Warrants
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late last week, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force with help from Duluth Police, St. Louis County Patrol Officers and a K-9 arrested a 19 year old man on several felony warrants. Matthew Closson was taken into custody from a residence in the 4500...
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
2 injured in Duluth shooting
DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
boreal.org
Duluth police say a suspect is in custody for Sunday’s shooting
A 31-year-old man is now in custody in connection with a shooting in the East Hillside on Sunday. Duluth police said he was arrested in Bloomington on Friday, and is in the Hennepin County Jail. Formal charges are pending. Officers had responded to the gas station at 6th Avenue East...
boreal.org
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man died of an apparent...
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation
STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
cbs3duluth.com
Superior police officer pleads not guilty after fatal crash
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded not guilty Monday. Greg Swanson entered that plea for all eleven charges against him, including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to court administrators. Back in July, Swanson...
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future
Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
