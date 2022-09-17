ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs South beats Ray-Pec 52-34 in high-scoring Friday night football showdown

By Ryan Edwards
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Friday night’s game between Blue Springs South and Raymore-Peculiar was a tale of two halves.

The Jaguars (3-1) stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to stun Ray-Pec 52-34 at Panther Stadium on homecoming.

“I told them that we’ve been here before, that we can come back from anything. We’ve been in worse places,” first-year Blue Springs South coach Alan Wilmes said. “I told them we were going to go back (out there) and win the game.”

The tide began to turn on the very first play from scrimmage in the third quarter as South’s defense stripped the ball away from Ray-Pec running back Thomas Fager.

That gave the Jaguars prime field position, and South needed just three plays to capitalize on Ray-Pec’s misfortune: Cash Parker threw a bullet to Caysen Stevenson for a 13-yard touchdown.

After forcing the Panthers into a three-and-out on their ensuing possession, the Jaguars inched closer as senior running back Theodis Thomas bulldozed his way into the end zone from the 2-yard line.

“Our defense was out there making big plays (the entire second half),” said Parker, who completed 17 of his 31 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns. “I can’t be more thankful for them (right now).”

The Panthers tried to stop the bleeding, but the Jaguars’ defense proved to be too much. Blue Springs South forced another punt, taking over at its own 30-yard line.

South wasted no time taking the lead, marching down the field in six plays. The 70-yard drive was capped by a spectacular 38-yard catch by Malachi Howard from Parker.

Trailing 34-31 midway through the third quarter, South’s quick-strike offense hit again. This time it was Bryce Reeves who provided the fireworks as he scampered into the end zone with an electrifying 61-yard run.

“It all comes down to our kids … they believe,” Wilmes said of his team’s second-half onslaught. “They just play hard. They’re starting to actually play within the system finally and do their job. … Who knows what’s going to happen? We’re like a circus out there.”

South put the game on ice in the fourth quarter. Tommy Lapour capped the win with a 72-yard touchdown. Lapour finished with eight catches for 170 yards.

Next up, South will travel to Grain Valley, while Ray-Pec will cross state lines to play Blue Valley North.

For more in-depth high school football coverage, check out The Star’s content partner, PrepsKC, at prepskc.com .

Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM UTC. |. The Jaguars improved...
The Kansas City Star

