Midland, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy gets bested in overtime thriller against Steele

By Kayler Smith
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wiHU_0hz67w4g00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy drops its second game of the season against Steele (Cibolo), 35-28 in overtime.

Junior quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 269 yards (19/33) and three touchdowns, all three to Deonta Sonnier. Legacy falls to 2-2.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

Community Policy