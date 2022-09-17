HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy gets bested in overtime thriller against Steele

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy drops its second game of the season against Steele (Cibolo), 35-28 in overtime.

Junior quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 269 yards (19/33) and three touchdowns, all three to Deonta Sonnier. Legacy falls to 2-2.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

