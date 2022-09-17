ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Gomez leading resurgent Lake Dallas defense

The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense. Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave...
LAKE DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Leading the way

Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen

High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX
papercitymag.com

Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork

Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Little Gym, Snapology open children’s discovery center in Flower Mound

The Little Gym and Snapology are joining forces to open its first-ever, state-of-the-art children’s discovery center in Flower Mound, focusing on unique physical and educational activities for children. The center officially opened Saturday, Sept. 17, allowing children and their families to explore their interests while learning cognitive skills or...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown

Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
FORT WORTH, TX

