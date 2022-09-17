Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Gomez leading resurgent Lake Dallas defense
The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense. Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave...
3-5A Division II Football: Emerson, Independence improve to 4-0
Emerson made history a week in becoming the first Frisco ISD football program to get off to a 3-0 start. On Thursday, the Mavericks extended that record, as they claimed a 34-17 victory over Mount Pleasant to improve to 4-0.
Jack of all trades: Frisco’s Miyazono does a little of everything for Raccoons
It would be tough to sum up Frisco senior Brandon Miyazono’s play on the football field with just one word. Miyazono is a key player for the Raccoons on offense, defense and at times, special teams.
Leading the way
Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen
High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
20 years later, the Texas Sculpture Garden in Frisco's HALL Park continues to bring arts to the community
Patricia Meadows remembers when the northbound Dallas North Tollway ended at Legacy Drive and when the land that developer Craig Hall bought in Frisco was essentially pasture land. She remembers working with Hall to select artists who would transform four acres of his land into an homage to Texas sculpture.
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork
Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
Man Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Fort Worth Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated the crash happened just after midnight when a bicycle rider was hit by a vehicle near [..]
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
The Little Gym, Snapology open children’s discovery center in Flower Mound
The Little Gym and Snapology are joining forces to open its first-ever, state-of-the-art children’s discovery center in Flower Mound, focusing on unique physical and educational activities for children. The center officially opened Saturday, Sept. 17, allowing children and their families to explore their interests while learning cognitive skills or...
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a “credible and potentially imminent threat” at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.
Home and Prices Continue Steady Decline in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
Median home prices again fell in August, continuing the local market’s steady decline, according to the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors. It’s not really big news considering how the national market is also cooling a bit. But it is another acknowledgment by a local realtors group that the slowdown is also a thing in North Texas.
Threat reported at North Texas high school football game leads to arrests; AR-15 pistol recovered
EVERMAN, Texas - Two days after authorities arrested two people in relation to a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game Friday night, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office still has not released the names of the two people arrested. Many who were at the...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown
Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
Meet Chad Collins, an Allen resident helping to encourage people to overcome adversity
Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life. His new book will be released Oct. 15. It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity. What...
The airport wants to put the brakes on peer-to-peer car rentals using parking spaces
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members are being asked to change the towing rules at DFW Airport. The request comes from airport officials because of parking spots being used by people renting out their personal vehicles. Fort Worth council re-opened their work session after hearing from...
