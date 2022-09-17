ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausa, NE

News Channel Nebraska

71-year-old Emerson man killed in crash in Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A 71-year-old northeast Nebraska man was killed in a crash in Wayne over the weekend. According to Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn, officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Highway 35 and Centennial Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Chinn said a 2005 Honda...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk approves property tax levy for next fiscal year

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk unanimously approved its property tax levy Monday night. Property owners in the city of Norfolk will be seeing an increase in taxes this year. On Monday during their regular Council Meeting, the city of Norfolk approved its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

TWO HIGHWAY & STREET REPAIR PROJECTS BEGIN MONDAY

A WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MONDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 / SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD. THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD BETWEEN LEECH AVENUE AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE. IN ADDITION TO THE WATER MAIN,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Driving without headlights leads to multi-charge arrest

Norfolk Police arrested two people early this morning on a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer says a police officer conducted a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. this morning after they spotted a vehicle driving without headlights. During the stop, police service dog Kane was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to a controlled substance order near the driver’s door.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting

Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

62-year-old Norfolk man arrested after multiple trespassing complaints at apartment complex

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he was reported for suspicious activity near an apartment complex. At 12:47 a.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Norfolk residents arrested after reported drug discovery in apartment

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people were arrested on drug charges after Norfolk Police reportedly found drugs in an apartment Monday night. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue after receiving a complaint alleging the that there was the smell of marijuana coming from their apartment.
NORFOLK, NE

