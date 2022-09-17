Read full article on original website
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
News Channel Nebraska
71-year-old Emerson man killed in crash in Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A 71-year-old northeast Nebraska man was killed in a crash in Wayne over the weekend. According to Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn, officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Highway 35 and Centennial Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Chinn said a 2005 Honda...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Transfer Station to close for several hours due to maintenance
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced on Monday that the Transfer Station will be closing early on Thursday for maintenance. The Transfer Station will close at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23 morning at 7:30 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk approves property tax levy for next fiscal year
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk unanimously approved its property tax levy Monday night. Property owners in the city of Norfolk will be seeing an increase in taxes this year. On Monday during their regular Council Meeting, the city of Norfolk approved its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
kscj.com
TWO HIGHWAY & STREET REPAIR PROJECTS BEGIN MONDAY
A WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MONDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 / SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD. THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD BETWEEN LEECH AVENUE AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE. IN ADDITION TO THE WATER MAIN,...
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
norfolkneradio.com
Driving without headlights leads to multi-charge arrest
Norfolk Police arrested two people early this morning on a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer says a police officer conducted a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. this morning after they spotted a vehicle driving without headlights. During the stop, police service dog Kane was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to a controlled substance order near the driver’s door.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council says no to funding request to replace 2,300 seats at Lewis & Clark Park
SIOUX CITY — In a split decision Monday, the Sioux City Council voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park. The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan...
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill woman arrested for allegedly stealing $1K worth of items from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An O'Neill woman is in custody for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Norfolk. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue for a shoplifting report. The suspect had just left the store in...
norfolkneradio.com
O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
News Channel Nebraska
62-year-old Norfolk man arrested after multiple trespassing complaints at apartment complex
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he was reported for suspicious activity near an apartment complex. At 12:47 a.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
Construction of new I-29 interchange approved
A proposed new interchange on Interstate 29 has been approved.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk residents arrested after reported drug discovery in apartment
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people were arrested on drug charges after Norfolk Police reportedly found drugs in an apartment Monday night. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue after receiving a complaint alleging the that there was the smell of marijuana coming from their apartment.
