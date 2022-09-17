The lead: Junior Gus Vickers scored his second career victory to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team to first place Monday at the FDU-Florham Fall Invitational. Score: Stevens (302) - first of 15 teams. The victory was the first of the season for the Ducks and the 13th under current head coach Charles Papendick.

