ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stevensducks.com

Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 16 TCNJ 1-0

HOBOKEN, N.J. (September 20, 2022) – Junior Dana Perry made a career-high five saves, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team fell to No. 16 The College of New Jersey 1-0 Tuesday in a non-conference matchup at the DeBaun Athletic Complex. Ivonne Vasquez broke through in the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Vickers Earns Second-Straight MAC Freedom Golfer of the Week Honor

ANNANDALE, Pa. (Sept. 20, 2022) – Junior Gus Vickers of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's golf team was named MAC Freedom Golfer of the Week for the second consecutive week. The honor was announced by the conference on Tuesday morning. The Ducks have now received two golfer of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Golf Wins FDU Fall Invite

The lead: Junior Gus Vickers scored his second career victory to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team to first place Monday at the FDU-Florham Fall Invitational. Score: Stevens (302) - first of 15 teams. The victory was the first of the season for the Ducks and the 13th under current head coach Charles Papendick.
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Men's Soccer's Cross Named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week

ANNANDALE, Pa. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week. The award was announced by the conference on Tuesday. Cross played a major role in net...
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hoboken, NJ
stevensducks.com

Eight’s Great! Women’s Tennis Scores Eight Titles at MAC Individual Championships

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (September 18, 2022) – First-year Stephanie Untermeyer took gold at No. 2 singles as the Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team totaled eight first-place finishes Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Middle Atlantic Conference Individual Championships. The two-day event was hosted jointly by Wilkes University and King's College at the Ralston Athletic Complex at Kirby Park.
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Golf Places Sixth at George Cangero Invitational

The lead: Junior Gus Vickers tied for eighth place for the second straight event to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team Sunday at the George Cangero Invitational, hosted by Farmingdale State College. Score: Stevens (299-292=591) - sixth place of 10 teams. The Ducks' 292 on Sunday is tied...
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy