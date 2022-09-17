Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
stevensducks.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 16 TCNJ 1-0
HOBOKEN, N.J. (September 20, 2022) – Junior Dana Perry made a career-high five saves, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team fell to No. 16 The College of New Jersey 1-0 Tuesday in a non-conference matchup at the DeBaun Athletic Complex. Ivonne Vasquez broke through in the...
stevensducks.com
Vickers Earns Second-Straight MAC Freedom Golfer of the Week Honor
ANNANDALE, Pa. (Sept. 20, 2022) – Junior Gus Vickers of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's golf team was named MAC Freedom Golfer of the Week for the second consecutive week. The honor was announced by the conference on Tuesday morning. The Ducks have now received two golfer of...
stevensducks.com
Golf Wins FDU Fall Invite
The lead: Junior Gus Vickers scored his second career victory to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team to first place Monday at the FDU-Florham Fall Invitational. Score: Stevens (302) - first of 15 teams. The victory was the first of the season for the Ducks and the 13th under current head coach Charles Papendick.
stevensducks.com
Men's Soccer's Cross Named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
ANNANDALE, Pa. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week. The award was announced by the conference on Tuesday. Cross played a major role in net...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stevensducks.com
Eight’s Great! Women’s Tennis Scores Eight Titles at MAC Individual Championships
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (September 18, 2022) – First-year Stephanie Untermeyer took gold at No. 2 singles as the Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team totaled eight first-place finishes Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Middle Atlantic Conference Individual Championships. The two-day event was hosted jointly by Wilkes University and King's College at the Ralston Athletic Complex at Kirby Park.
stevensducks.com
Golf Places Sixth at George Cangero Invitational
The lead: Junior Gus Vickers tied for eighth place for the second straight event to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team Sunday at the George Cangero Invitational, hosted by Farmingdale State College. Score: Stevens (299-292=591) - sixth place of 10 teams. The Ducks' 292 on Sunday is tied...
Comments / 0