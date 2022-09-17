Read full article on original website
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Taylorsville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Taylorsville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Watauga High School volleyball team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Shot of Joe to Go: Not buying in to the Mountaineer magic
Appalachian State was the place to be this weekend with College Gameday there, and with thousands of ecstatic fans, but Joe Giglio explains why he's not ready to jump on the Mountaineers bandwagon in this week's Shot of Joe to Go.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mountaineer miracle: Hail Mary pass gives App State a storybook ending to special weekend
It was not a wing and a prayer which led Appalachian State to a last-minute triumph on Saturday. True, it was a Hail Mary, but they had planned for it, and against Troy, it worked like they practiced it. "They call it God's country for a reason," Coach Shawn Clark...
Multiple injuries reported after fans storm football field at Appalachian State
BOONE, N.C. — Fans have been hurt after storming the football field following Appalachian State’s victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Appalachian State authorities, who said multiple people were injured during the celebration. Authorities said multiple...
tarheelblog.com
UNC and Notre Dame both come in to next week’s game with reasons to be nervous
Tar Heel fans were as calm as they could reasonably hope to be this weekend on account of a bye. Plenty of fingernails have already been chewed through with closer-than-expected wins over App State and Georgia State. What would happen when a real top-25 team comes to town?. Preseason #5...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly...
clemsontigers.com
Landon Walker | The NASCAR Tiger
Note: The following appears in the Lousiana Tech football gameday program. Landon Walker grew up in North Wilkesboro, N.C. Football was big in his family, as his father, Gary, was on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team. North Wilkesboro is also a hotbed for NASCAR. Fittingly, football and racing have...
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Greensboro will always be the home of the ACC, wherever the office is,’ says sportswriter there since the beginning.
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend in North Carolina's Triad, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at Greensboro's Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, nearly 45 years of it watching what the ACC...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ACC office to Charlotte: What they're saying
Reaction to the ACC office move from Greensboro to Charlotte. • "This was a very difficult decision for us to relocate from Greensboro. It's been the home of the ACC since May 8, 1953. And the entire conference is grateful to the city and its first-class representatives, including Mayor (Nancy) Vaughan, who I just think the world of. I'm really glad that we will celebrate an entire 70 years here as we will be in Greensboro in a kind of a transition period over the next eight to 10 months." – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the decision to move the league headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.
Fan was angry about food order at West Cabarrus HS football game: Officials
The superintendent says the person who got mad about their food order was not a student, but the district and school administrators are looking into whether students were involved in all of the chaos.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
24th annual National balloon rally. “The Moon Glow was the first event in the three-day weekend at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. Tethered balloons were illuminated with a special fuel to make them glow in the dark.” (9/19) Mooresville 49 South Rowan 14. “Senior tailback Corey Alexander...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
Several schools in Cabarrus, Iredell counties evacuate after threats Tuesday, districts say
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five different campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decision comes just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville High School students dismissed after bomb threat Tuesday
Mooresville High School was one of five campuses in the region that were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. The Mooresville Police Department said that due to the length of time it would take to check the high school, the decision was made to dismiss students at 11:16 a.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Business owners, residents happy for the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Carolina NASCAR fans are celebrating the return of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and residents and business owners in Wilkesboro say they have been hoping for this for a while. What You Need To Know. On Sept. 8, Governor Roy Cooper and NASCAR Speedway Motorsports announced...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat
UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Theatre Statesville earns 15 Metrolina Theatre Association nominations
Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, "Next to Normal" and "The Secret Garden." "First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And secondly, it puts us in the position of attracting more actors to want to do shows for us which means we will produce an even better product," Sharon Sigler of Theatre Statesville said. "We have two actors driving down from Boone for rehearsals, let alone Hickory and Newton!"
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Stony Point man apprehended after foot chase
A man being sought for probation and parole violations was apprehended Sept. 13 after a foot chase with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Devin Lee Bates, 35, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony probation violation,...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
