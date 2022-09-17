ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olin, NC

High School Volleyball PRO

Taylorsville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Taylorsville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Watauga High School volleyball team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
clemsontigers.com

Landon Walker | The NASCAR Tiger

Note: The following appears in the Lousiana Tech football gameday program. Landon Walker grew up in North Wilkesboro, N.C. Football was big in his family, as his father, Gary, was on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team. North Wilkesboro is also a hotbed for NASCAR. Fittingly, football and racing have...
CLEMSON, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ACC office to Charlotte: What they're saying

Reaction to the ACC office move from Greensboro to Charlotte. • "This was a very difficult decision for us to relocate from Greensboro. It's been the home of the ACC since May 8, 1953. And the entire conference is grateful to the city and its first-class representatives, including Mayor (Nancy) Vaughan, who I just think the world of. I'm really glad that we will celebrate an entire 70 years here as we will be in Greensboro in a kind of a transition period over the next eight to 10 months." – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the decision to move the league headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

24th annual National balloon rally. “The Moon Glow was the first event in the three-day weekend at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. Tethered balloons were illuminated with a special fuel to make them glow in the dark.” (9/19) Mooresville 49 South Rowan 14. “Senior tailback Corey Alexander...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville High School students dismissed after bomb threat Tuesday

Mooresville High School was one of five campuses in the region that were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. The Mooresville Police Department said that due to the length of time it would take to check the high school, the decision was made to dismiss students at 11:16 a.m.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat

UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Theatre Statesville earns 15 Metrolina Theatre Association nominations

Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, "Next to Normal" and "The Secret Garden." "First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And secondly, it puts us in the position of attracting more actors to want to do shows for us which means we will produce an even better product," Sharon Sigler of Theatre Statesville said. "We have two actors driving down from Boone for rehearsals, let alone Hickory and Newton!"
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Stony Point man apprehended after foot chase

A man being sought for probation and parole violations was apprehended Sept. 13 after a foot chase with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Devin Lee Bates, 35, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony probation violation,...
STONY POINT, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT

Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
CHARLOTTE, NC

