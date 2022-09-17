Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING HIS FATHER
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 20, 2022, the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, ordered that Justin Donaldson, 36, of Lacey Township, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township, which occurred on September 7, 2022 in Lacey Township.
Police investigating homicide at Old Bridge residence
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating an alleged homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Hanna Lane residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting...
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE RECOGNIZE NATIONAL FORENSIC SCIENCE WEEK
In recognition of National Forensic Science Week, today we are highlighting the Central Regional Laboratory and several units that comprise our Forensic & Technical Services Section. The Central Regional Laboratory, located in Hamilton, N.J., is the only full-service laboratory in the state analyzing drug, toxicology, fire debris, trace and forensic...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER INCLUDES ELUDING, WEAPONS AND DRUGS
Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 1am, Ptl J. Macerino in the area of Cedar Bridge Ave (Quick Check), was approached by a patron of the store that there was a male driving in the parking lot firing a hand held weapon that discharged (water beads) at a high rate of speed at other patrons in the lot. The described vehicle was in the lot and the officer attempted to speak with the driver, later identified as Ronald Shalom, 20 years old from Brooklyn, NY. When officer walked closer to the vehicle, the driver made eye contact and immediately drove away. The back up officers were given the vehicle’s description and direction of travel via radio. Soon after, the officers were successful in locating the vehicle with Shalom and four occupants. Ptl. J. Macerino at the scene removed the occupants and was able to see the weapon in plain view on the rear passenger floor. Ronald Shalom; Ezra Cohen, 20 years old from Lakewood, NJ; and Eli Maslaton, 21 years old from Brooklyn, NY, were arrested.
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department to Step up Patrols, Strictly Enforce Curfew in West Gate Following Stabbing Incident
In response to last night’s stabbing in West Gate, TLS reached out to Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer to find out what is being done to make residents feel safer. “We are taking this and other incidents very seriously,” Police Chief Meyer told TLS. “We are very well aware of the activity recently taking place in the area, and we will boosting patrols – with both plain clothes detectives and marked units,” the Chief said.
Karen strikes back at a local NJ group on Facebook
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: 2nd ALARM WORKING STRUCTURE
Shortly after 2 am this morning (9/21/2022) emergency responders reported to smoke and what appeared to be glowing flames reported by a neighbor on the 0 block of Dapplefields Ct. The fire was almost immediately upgraded to a second alarm with a request to Brick to bring an additional engine. The Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) has been called in and several stations including Pleasant Plains in Toms River are responding for mutual aid. At the moment, the only injury that has been confirmed is one victim with burns to their feet. This is a developing story. We will post update when and if available.
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: LOVE ANIMALS? LOOKING FOR A JOB? THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS HERE
Now hiring at AHS/Popcorn Park: Animal Care Attendants. MUST LOVE ANIMALS! Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to:. Cleaning kennels daily using proper kennel cleaning procedures. Proper daily maintenance of water/feeding procedures for all animals assigned. Brushing of dogs and cats as needed and walking dogs/giving one-on-one time to...
Teens go wild in Lakewood, NJ, prompting curfew crackdown
Lakewood police enacted a curfew crackdown this weekend after two teens were stabbed during a fight. Trouble, however, continued when teens later tried to drive a stolen car into a lake. A fight involving at least seven teens on Kingsfield Drive in the West Gate neighborhood brought police Saturday night....
Man is caught on camera stealing the camera in NJ
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver
A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
News 12
Guide: Festivals happening in New Jersey
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening in New Jersey this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. FALL. AsburyFest. Location: Bradley Park. Asbury Park. Dates: Sept....
The joke’s on New Jersey as plastic bag ban boomerangs (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Talk about unintended consequences. Some New Jersey residents feel buried under a sudden glut of re-usable shopping bags, NJ.com reports. The bags have collected in their homes ever since the state’s ban on single-use plastic and paper bags went into effect in May. Here’s...
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town
If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
