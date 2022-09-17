ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

LACEY: MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING HIS FATHER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 20, 2022, the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, ordered that Justin Donaldson, 36, of Lacey Township, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township, which occurred on September 7, 2022 in Lacey Township.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Suburban

Police investigating homicide at Old Bridge residence

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating an alleged homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Hanna Lane residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE RECOGNIZE NATIONAL FORENSIC SCIENCE WEEK

In recognition of National Forensic Science Week, today we are highlighting the Central Regional Laboratory and several units that comprise our Forensic & Technical Services Section. The Central Regional Laboratory, located in Hamilton, N.J., is the only full-service laboratory in the state analyzing drug, toxicology, fire debris, trace and forensic...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER INCLUDES ELUDING, WEAPONS AND DRUGS

Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 1am, Ptl J. Macerino in the area of Cedar Bridge Ave (Quick Check), was approached by a patron of the store that there was a male driving in the parking lot firing a hand held weapon that discharged (water beads) at a high rate of speed at other patrons in the lot. The described vehicle was in the lot and the officer attempted to speak with the driver, later identified as Ronald Shalom, 20 years old from Brooklyn, NY. When officer walked closer to the vehicle, the driver made eye contact and immediately drove away. The back up officers were given the vehicle’s description and direction of travel via radio. Soon after, the officers were successful in locating the vehicle with Shalom and four occupants. Ptl. J. Macerino at the scene removed the occupants and was able to see the weapon in plain view on the rear passenger floor. Ronald Shalom; Ezra Cohen, 20 years old from Lakewood, NJ; and Eli Maslaton, 21 years old from Brooklyn, NY, were arrested.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Department to Step up Patrols, Strictly Enforce Curfew in West Gate Following Stabbing Incident

In response to last night’s stabbing in West Gate, TLS reached out to Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer to find out what is being done to make residents feel safer. “We are taking this and other incidents very seriously,” Police Chief Meyer told TLS. “We are very well aware of the activity recently taking place in the area, and we will boosting patrols – with both plain clothes detectives and marked units,” the Chief said.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Karen strikes back at a local NJ group on Facebook

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
INTERNET
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: 2nd ALARM WORKING STRUCTURE

Shortly after 2 am this morning (9/21/2022) emergency responders reported to smoke and what appeared to be glowing flames reported by a neighbor on the 0 block of Dapplefields Ct. The fire was almost immediately upgraded to a second alarm with a request to Brick to bring an additional engine. The Firefighter Assist and Search Team (FAST) has been called in and several stations including Pleasant Plains in Toms River are responding for mutual aid. At the moment, the only injury that has been confirmed is one victim with burns to their feet. This is a developing story. We will post update when and if available.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: LOVE ANIMALS? LOOKING FOR A JOB? THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS HERE

Now hiring at AHS/Popcorn Park: Animal Care Attendants. MUST LOVE ANIMALS! Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to:. Cleaning kennels daily using proper kennel cleaning procedures. Proper daily maintenance of water/feeding procedures for all animals assigned. Brushing of dogs and cats as needed and walking dogs/giving one-on-one time to...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Public Safety
News 12

Guide: Festivals happening in New Jersey

Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening in New Jersey this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. FALL. AsburyFest. Location: Bradley Park. Asbury Park. Dates: Sept....
POLITICS
Beach Radio

You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town

If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
RARITAN, NJ
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

