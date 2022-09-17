ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Glenn B. Cunningham, 85, formerly of Cotter (Roller)

Mr. Glenn B. Cunningham, 85, of Mount Vernon, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Mount Vernon. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Cotter, Arkansas to Calvin and Versal (Wells) Cunningham. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and an aircraft mechanic for the Air Force for 30 years plus 2 years in the Air Force reserves. He enjoyed reading westerns, NASCAR, fishing, traveling, and was very devoted to his family and children.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KTLO

Possibility of severe weather returns Monday

As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor addresses W.I.N.S. in 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, I have been reflecting on my time as Governor and looking forward to what is ahead. In January, I announced my W.I.N.S. initiative for my final year as Governor. Each letter in W.I.N.S. stands for a pillar that I have focused on to boost Arkansas to success. Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families all aim to push Arkansas to being the best place the state can be – and help Arkansas WIN.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

2022 school, district and state report cards released

The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has released the 2022 report cards for schools, districts, and the state. The reports reflect available school performance data for the 2021-2022 school year. Report card data is pulled from school district certified cycle and graduation data...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy