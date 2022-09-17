Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Glenn B. Cunningham, 85, formerly of Cotter (Roller)
Mr. Glenn B. Cunningham, 85, of Mount Vernon, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Mount Vernon. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Cotter, Arkansas to Calvin and Versal (Wells) Cunningham. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and an aircraft mechanic for the Air Force for 30 years plus 2 years in the Air Force reserves. He enjoyed reading westerns, NASCAR, fishing, traveling, and was very devoted to his family and children.
Possibility of severe weather returns Monday
As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
Governor addresses W.I.N.S. in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, I have been reflecting on my time as Governor and looking forward to what is ahead. In January, I announced my W.I.N.S. initiative for my final year as Governor. Each letter in W.I.N.S. stands for a pillar that I have focused on to boost Arkansas to success. Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families all aim to push Arkansas to being the best place the state can be – and help Arkansas WIN.
2022 school, district and state report cards released
The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has released the 2022 report cards for schools, districts, and the state. The reports reflect available school performance data for the 2021-2022 school year. Report card data is pulled from school district certified cycle and graduation data...
Celebrate the new year with ‘First Day Hikes’ in Arkansas State Parks
Arkansas State Parks is encouraging Arkansans to start the new year on the right foot with First Day Hikes on Sunday. Led by America’s State Parks, First Day Hikes encourage everyone to celebrate the new year with time spent outdoors, focusing on healthy habits and lifelong memories. The nationwide...
Sanders announces Jacob Oliva as nominee for Secretary of the Dept. of Education; Key out
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday announced her intent to nominate Jacob Oliva, a key education leader in Florida, as the Secretary of the Department of Education. Oliva’s nomination replaces Johnny Key of Mountain Home, who currently is serving as Secretary of Education. Oliva currently serves as the division...
