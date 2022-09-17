Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Running a fever Tuesday
Temperatures are going to be feeling July-like on Tuesday. For a one day stint… it will be hot and it will be muggy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the Muggy Meter in the Muggy/Sticky range you’ll be able to add a couple degrees on top of the temps for the heat index.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s regular waterfowl hunting season begins Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s regular waterfowl hunting season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, with the same regulations as last year. Minnesota has three waterfowl hunting zones – north, central and south – that share the season opener of this Saturday, but have varying end dates.
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
KAAL-TV
Walz: Minnesota, 6 states launch coalition to accelerate development of clean hydrogen
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that Minnesota will work with a coalition of six Midwestern states to pursue billions in hydrogen investments, create jobs, reduce costs, and promote energy independence. Walz is joining Governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, to announce...
KAAL-TV
Local vet hosts vaccine clinic for deadly rabbit disease
(ABC 6 News) – A fatal disease found in rabbits has been detected in both Minnesota and Iowa. Humans and other animal species are not at risk, but the Minnesota board of animal health is encouraging all rabbit owners to get their pets vaccinated. Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital...
KAAL-TV
Lucille Babineaux, late Louisiana governor’s mom, dies
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Lucille Fremin Babineaux, matriarch of a large family that included Louisiana’s first female governor, died Monday, two weeks before what would have been her 103rd birthday. Babineaux and her late husband, L. Louis Babineaux, had seven children, 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Counting...
KAAL-TV
On/Off Rain Rest of the Weekend
Although it will be isolated at best, we do have some isolated rain chances the rest of the weekend. Luckily, it is not expected to cause any major impacts (let alone damage). Expect no more than 1/2″. The only way this would happen is if any downpours sneaked into portions of northeast Iowa during Saturday night. While these downpours are most likely to stay south, these storms could be strong should they track towards Charles City, Mason City, or surrounding communities.
KAAL-TV
Early Tuesday & Wednesday Rain
We have some thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday morning (mainly before daybreak) as well as some isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning. A warm front will support the storms early Tuesday, but they will likely be stronger or more developed as they move into Wisconsin and Illinois. A cold front will then come through early Wednesday morning, which will help with thunderstorms early Wednesday. Both of these rain chances do not offer much of an opportunity for severe weather partially due to the timing of these storms during the overnight.
KAAL-TV
Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
KAAL-TV
Austin Utilities issues Peak Alert through 8 p.m.
(ABC 6 News) – Austin Utilities has issued a Peak Alert that lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Customers are asked to reduce their electric usage during this time. For more information click here.
KAAL-TV
MN DNR: Pheasant numbers increase this year
(ABC 6 News) – This year, there is a significant higher amount of pheasants in the state of Minnesota than there was last year. The weather has had an influence on the increase in pheasants. Drier conditions in several woodlands over the past few months have also contributed increase.
KAAL-TV
Feds charge 47, including 4 from Rochester, in ‘Feeding Our Future’ COVID-19 fraud scheme
(ABC 6 News) – Federal authorities announced on Tuesday charges against 47 people in connection to a massive COVID-19-related fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said the charges have been filed in connection to a $250 million scheme connected to ‘Feeding Our...
KAAL-TV
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
KAAL-TV
Flocks of flamingos on front lawns in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Public Library was looking for ways to raise money to expand the library, and three years ago, they decided on flamingos. The fundraiser continues to grow, and so does the library. Peggy Keener is a board member of the Friends of the Library,...
KAAL-TV
RFD: Shed total loss in NE Rochester fire
(ABC 6 NEWS) – A shed is a total loss after an early Tuesday morning fire. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) says a call came in around 6:47 a.m. at 3453 Hermann Ct. NE. RFD says multiple crews were deployed and all remained outside of the structure’s exterior due to a compromised roof.
KAAL-TV
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle hits deer in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead and another is injured after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer in Wabasha County late Monday night. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:28 p.m. Monday night, deputies responded to a motorcycle versus deer accident at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Ave.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota medical marijuana company suing state over THC regulations
(ABC 6 News) – Vireo Health, a Minnesota-based medical cannabis company, and one of two holders of medical cannabis licenses in the state, is claiming discrimination and suing the state over its THC regulations. The company filed a civil lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Health, the state and...
KAAL-TV
Hwy 42 bridge south of Eyota at I-90 reopens
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the Highway 42 bridge over I-90 south of Eyota has reopened. The bridge reopened as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The bridge had been closed since August 29 as crews did repairs on the bridge’s steel and...
KAAL-TV
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
