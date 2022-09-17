Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Centerville football team moves game time vs. Jefferson to 6 p.m. Saturday
The Centerville football team will face Jefferson at 6 p.m. Saturday in Troup. The game was scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m., but Centerville and Jefferson agreed to move the kickoff back four hours due to a severe heat index in the forecast. Centerville (2-2) lost to Mart 21-20...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins
Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Marble Falls Faith Academy
The Brazos Christian volleyball team put away Marble Falls Faith Academy 25-11, 25-17, 25-9 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 12 kills, seven digs and four aces for Brazos Christian (17-6, 4-1), while Emily Angerer had 17 assists, five kills and two blocks, and Emily Sullivan had five digs and five aces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0
The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled
Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami fan praises 'incredible' environment at Kyle Field against Texas A&M
The pageantry of college football is almost as important as the game being played on the field come Saturdays. In the SEC, it’s a different feel compared to other programs. Miami might hail from SEC country since Florida calls the conference home, but the atmosphere on gamedays is vastly different in the 305 area code compared to anywhere else. And while Hurricane fans might love the glitz and glamour of Hard Rock Stadium, few places hold a candle to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday nights.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3
Texas A&M blocked out noise and distractions in playing better last week and getting a much-needed victory. The Aggies will have to block better and amp up their game to be successful in the next month. A&M showed plenty of fight coming off an upset to Appalachian State by grinding...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Spencer Werner named SEC men’s cross country freshman of week
Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s freshman cross country runner of the week Tuesday. Werner placed eighth at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course, running the 8K course in 24 minutes, 37.0 seconds. A&M’s next meet is the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn discusses the weekend trip to Western Kentucky and the start of SEC play upcoming. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
"Mo"Morial Preview Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell and Hailee Cooper
Texas A&M women's golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell and golfer Hailee Cooper preview the "Mo"Morial Invitational (Sept. 20 & 21) at Traditions Club. (September 19, 2022)
fox26houston.com
North Forest High School student Making the Grade
He's a four-sport athlete who still has time to put in the work in the classroom, and he has a great GPA to prove it. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Kobe Wright is making the grade at North Forest High School.
Comments / 0