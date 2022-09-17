ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Marble Falls Faith Academy

The Brazos Christian volleyball team put away Marble Falls Faith Academy 25-11, 25-17, 25-9 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 12 kills, seven digs and four aces for Brazos Christian (17-6, 4-1), while Emily Angerer had 17 assists, five kills and two blocks, and Emily Sullivan had five digs and five aces.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled

Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making

It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami fan praises 'incredible' environment at Kyle Field against Texas A&M

The pageantry of college football is almost as important as the game being played on the field come Saturdays. In the SEC, it’s a different feel compared to other programs. Miami might hail from SEC country since Florida calls the conference home, but the atmosphere on gamedays is vastly different in the 305 area code compared to anywhere else. And while Hurricane fans might love the glitz and glamour of Hard Rock Stadium, few places hold a candle to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday nights.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done

Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M

Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational

CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

North Forest High School student Making the Grade

He's a four-sport athlete who still has time to put in the work in the classroom, and he has a great GPA to prove it. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Kobe Wright is making the grade at North Forest High School.

