Archdale, NC

Company eyes major project in Archdale

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

ARCHDALE — An unnamed company is considering building a plant in Archdale that would create at least 129 jobs, according to economic development officials.

The Archdale City Council and Randolph County Board of Commissioners have scheduled a joint public hearing for Sept. 27 to consider incentives for the project, which would entail a $19.5 million investment in a manufacturing and distribution facility on a 60-acre site near Interstate 85 and Archdale Road.

City
Archdale, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
