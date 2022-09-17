Company eyes major project in Archdale

ARCHDALE — An unnamed company is considering building a plant in Archdale that would create at least 129 jobs, according to economic development officials.

The Archdale City Council and Randolph County Board of Commissioners have scheduled a joint public hearing for Sept. 27 to consider incentives for the project, which would entail a $19.5 million investment in a manufacturing and distribution facility on a 60-acre site near Interstate 85 and Archdale Road.