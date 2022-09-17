ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Bicyclist hit, killed in crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Sunday evening in Boone County. Dispatchers received a report around 5:45 p.m. of a bicyclist who was hit in the 9500 block of South Indianapolis Road, located in Zionsville near the portion of Indianapolis Road that turns into Lafayette Road.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash involving semis closed eastbound I-70 Tuesday morning. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two semi trucks near mile marker 116, about 12 miles east of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A westbound truck crossed the median and went […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight crash left a motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to S. Emerson Ave & Ehler Drive near St. Francis Hospital just after midnight. Officers located several individuals with injuries from the crash. Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, while the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 arrested for alleged roles in Columbus fatal drug overdose

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people were arrested for their alleged roles in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus this past summer. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

