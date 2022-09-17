ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourdailylocal.com

Sheffield Swept at Johnsonburg

JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Still searching for the right mix of players due to injury, Sheffield was swept at Johnsonburg, 25-12, 25-18, and 25-19, on Tuesday. Down a starter, the Wolverines have been moving players to new positions to try to fill the gap. “We moved Lexi (Goldthwaite) to middle...
JOHNSONBURG, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Dragons Capture First at 25-Team Marquette Meadville Invitational

MEADVILLE, Pa. – With a team score of 328, Warren edged Grove City to win the team title at the Marquette Meadville Invitational at the Country Club of Meadville. Fairview followed in the 25-team field with a total of 338, followed by Lakeview at 339, Franklin at 348, and Meadville and Mercer at 349.
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Caseys, Father & Daughter, Earn Black Belt Promotion

WARREN, Pa. – Two FTMA Karate members were recently promoted to 1st Degree Black Belt in Kaneda Goshin Jutsu. Kendra and Ryan Casey, father and daughter, underwent testing over several days to demonstrate their knowledge of basics and self-defense. Kendra has been studying since 2017 and Ryan since 2019. Testing was conducted by Fighting Tigers Martial Arts Master Instructor Kimio Nelson.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Dawgs Finish Home Schedule with Win Over Bradford

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Warren Dawgs spotted the Bradford Raptors six points, but pulled away to wrap up their home schedule with a 25-12 win on Wolverine Mountain Sunday. The Dawgs got off to a rough start in the first quarter with two early interceptions by Tanner Stuart, one of which was returned for a Raptors touchdown. Grant May lost a fumble on a botched exchange keeping the Dawgs’ offense off the field. However, the Dawgs never wavered, as the defense remained strong and kept the game at 6-0 near the end of the first quarter.
WARREN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Russell, PA
Russell, PA
Education
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Routs Rival Meadville

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s offense erupted for 10 first-half goals and rolled to a 12-1 win over visiting Meadville on Monday. Georgie Bickling, four goals and an assist, and Ella Ordiway, two goals and three assists, led the attack. Leyna Irwin had two goals and two assists, while Meea Irwin added three goals.
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren’s Top Runners Shine Against Harbor Creek

WARREN, Pa. – Warren may have come out on the short end of the team scores, but their runners continued to show progress in Tuesday’s cross country meet against Harbor Creek. The Harbor Creek girls won by a score of 24-35, while the boys won by a 20-43...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Opens Region Schedule with Sweep of Grove City

WARREN, Pa. – It took Warren a few points to settle in, but once the Dragons got comfortable, they continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over visiting Grove City on Monday. The Eagles (3-2 overall, 0-1 Region 5) used a 6-0 run early in...
WARREN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Homecoming Queen#American Football#Highschoolsports#Knights Royalty
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Boys Earn Road Shutout Over Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – Three players had multi-goal efforts, and two combined for a shutout as Warren blanked Oil City, 11-0 on Tuesday. Parks Ordiway led the offense with five goals and three assists, while Jack Darling had two goals and three assists, and Finn Ordiway had two goals.
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

(VIDEO) 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for This Weekend

WARREN, Pa. – The 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest will take place Sept. 23 – 25 at the Trails at Jakes Rocks and Kinzua Beach. Jim Decker, of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, met with Your Daily Local at the trailhead to talk about the upcoming event. Register for the event here.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Balas Sworn in as Junior Council Member

WARREN, Pa. – Lydia Balas was sworn in as Warren City Council Junior Council member during Monday’s meeting. Junior and seniors at Warren Area High School go through an application process to be seated as a member. “We are very happy to bring this back,” said Mayor David...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Young Mothers Study Club Donates to Local Organizations

WARREN, Pa. – The Young Mothers Study Club donated the proceeds from its annual live auction to a trio of local organizations on Friday. Checks were presented to A Safe Place, Caring for Life, and Choosing Openness Regarding Experiences in front of the fountain in downtown Warren. YMSC members vote for which entities to donate to each year.
WARREN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Council Seeking Additional Input on Recycling Program

WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council is seeking more input on a proposal that calls for a hike in recycling fees. The current residential rate of recycling is $3.50 per month, with is tacked on to residents’ consumer bills. The proposal on the table was a three-year deal beginning in 2023 that would have seen that rate spike to $6.29 per month.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Sept. 20, 2022 Police Blotter

Michael Wilson, 50, Warren was charged with DUI – General Impairment – 2nd Offense, DUI- Highest Rate – 2nd Offense, Registration and Certificate of Title Required, Operation of a Vehicle without Certificate of Inspection, Operation of Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility and Careless Driving on 09/10/2022 following a Traffic Stop.
WARREN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy