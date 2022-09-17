Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Swept at Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Still searching for the right mix of players due to injury, Sheffield was swept at Johnsonburg, 25-12, 25-18, and 25-19, on Tuesday. Down a starter, the Wolverines have been moving players to new positions to try to fill the gap. “We moved Lexi (Goldthwaite) to middle...
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Capture First at 25-Team Marquette Meadville Invitational
MEADVILLE, Pa. – With a team score of 328, Warren edged Grove City to win the team title at the Marquette Meadville Invitational at the Country Club of Meadville. Fairview followed in the 25-team field with a total of 338, followed by Lakeview at 339, Franklin at 348, and Meadville and Mercer at 349.
yourdailylocal.com
Caseys, Father & Daughter, Earn Black Belt Promotion
WARREN, Pa. – Two FTMA Karate members were recently promoted to 1st Degree Black Belt in Kaneda Goshin Jutsu. Kendra and Ryan Casey, father and daughter, underwent testing over several days to demonstrate their knowledge of basics and self-defense. Kendra has been studying since 2017 and Ryan since 2019. Testing was conducted by Fighting Tigers Martial Arts Master Instructor Kimio Nelson.
yourdailylocal.com
Dawgs Finish Home Schedule with Win Over Bradford
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Warren Dawgs spotted the Bradford Raptors six points, but pulled away to wrap up their home schedule with a 25-12 win on Wolverine Mountain Sunday. The Dawgs got off to a rough start in the first quarter with two early interceptions by Tanner Stuart, one of which was returned for a Raptors touchdown. Grant May lost a fumble on a botched exchange keeping the Dawgs’ offense off the field. However, the Dawgs never wavered, as the defense remained strong and kept the game at 6-0 near the end of the first quarter.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Routs Rival Meadville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s offense erupted for 10 first-half goals and rolled to a 12-1 win over visiting Meadville on Monday. Georgie Bickling, four goals and an assist, and Ella Ordiway, two goals and three assists, led the attack. Leyna Irwin had two goals and two assists, while Meea Irwin added three goals.
yourdailylocal.com
WCYFL: Hurricanes Blank Hubs in Road Win; Hubs Holdoff Hogs; Panthers Fall at Raptors
SMETHPORT, Pa. – A change of venue didn’t have much impact as the Warren Hurricanes picked up their first road win of the season, 24-0, over the Smethport Lil Hubs. Timothy Cope had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Glade Rulander threw two touchdown passes, one to Braylon Curtis, and the other to Zane Getner.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren’s Top Runners Shine Against Harbor Creek
WARREN, Pa. – Warren may have come out on the short end of the team scores, but their runners continued to show progress in Tuesday’s cross country meet against Harbor Creek. The Harbor Creek girls won by a score of 24-35, while the boys won by a 20-43...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Opens Region Schedule with Sweep of Grove City
WARREN, Pa. – It took Warren a few points to settle in, but once the Dragons got comfortable, they continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over visiting Grove City on Monday. The Eagles (3-2 overall, 0-1 Region 5) used a 6-0 run early in...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Boys Earn Road Shutout Over Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – Three players had multi-goal efforts, and two combined for a shutout as Warren blanked Oil City, 11-0 on Tuesday. Parks Ordiway led the offense with five goals and three assists, while Jack Darling had two goals and three assists, and Finn Ordiway had two goals.
yourdailylocal.com
(VIDEO) 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for This Weekend
WARREN, Pa. – The 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest will take place Sept. 23 – 25 at the Trails at Jakes Rocks and Kinzua Beach. Jim Decker, of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, met with Your Daily Local at the trailhead to talk about the upcoming event. Register for the event here.
yourdailylocal.com
Balas Sworn in as Junior Council Member
WARREN, Pa. – Lydia Balas was sworn in as Warren City Council Junior Council member during Monday’s meeting. Junior and seniors at Warren Area High School go through an application process to be seated as a member. “We are very happy to bring this back,” said Mayor David...
yourdailylocal.com
Young Mothers Study Club Donates to Local Organizations
WARREN, Pa. – The Young Mothers Study Club donated the proceeds from its annual live auction to a trio of local organizations on Friday. Checks were presented to A Safe Place, Caring for Life, and Choosing Openness Regarding Experiences in front of the fountain in downtown Warren. YMSC members vote for which entities to donate to each year.
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
yourdailylocal.com
Council Seeking Additional Input on Recycling Program
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council is seeking more input on a proposal that calls for a hike in recycling fees. The current residential rate of recycling is $3.50 per month, with is tacked on to residents’ consumer bills. The proposal on the table was a three-year deal beginning in 2023 that would have seen that rate spike to $6.29 per month.
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Announces a Public Meeting for State Street Bridge Preservation Project in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to the public meeting for a project to preserve the bridge that carries State Street (Veterans Memorial Bridge) over the Allegheny River in Oil City. The bridge is located on State Street between the intersection with East Front Street (Route...
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 20, 2022 Police Blotter
Michael Wilson, 50, Warren was charged with DUI – General Impairment – 2nd Offense, DUI- Highest Rate – 2nd Offense, Registration and Certificate of Title Required, Operation of a Vehicle without Certificate of Inspection, Operation of Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility and Careless Driving on 09/10/2022 following a Traffic Stop.
