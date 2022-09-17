Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Pinson Valley announces ‘Pride of the Valley’ Marching Competition
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — The Pinson Valley Band will be hosting the 21st Annual Pride of the Valley Marching Competition on Saturday, September 24, at Pinson Valley High School. They will host 18 high school bands and the UAB Blazer band. Admission is $5, and parking is free. Schedule Performance Tarrant […]
Jack’s Family Restaurants to reopen Pinson location in late September
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) to reopen its Pinson location, 4468 Pinson Blvd, after temporality closing in April to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site. The first 50 customers who purchase items on reopening day will receive free Jack’s breakfast […]
UPDATE: Man killed in fall from tree identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 56-year-old man died after a fall from a tree in McCalla on Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 1 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Ware, of Bessemer, suffering life-threatening injuries after he fell from a tree in the 6000 block of Lou George […]
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bessemer on Thursday, September 15, at approximately 11:51 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old James David Townsend was the lone rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North […]
George’s Bears for Blue impacting kids one bear at a time
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — George’s Bear for Blue is collecting stuffed animals for law enforcement and first responders for kids in distress. George Odell and his fathers, Jessie and Cooper, created this nonprofit organization for George, who is autistic, to have a positive impact on his community. “The reason for the bears is […]
Collinsville man killed in single-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports CHEROKEE — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man on Friday, September 16, at approximately 4:24 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was fatally injured when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Mullins […]
Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
Lass But Not Least: The wrong side of the tracks
By Ken Lass It has become impossible to live in Trussville and not be affected by the trains. They rumble and rattle through the city twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Sooner or later, they will block or at least delay you from getting somewhere. This was not a problem when Trussville was […]
Tribune wins 14 Alabama Press Association awards
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Tribune garnered 14 Alabama Press Association awards, including the Photo of the Year which one of only two awards named across all newspaper divisions. “Our folks at The Tribune work so hard every day, and it thrills me to see them recognized in this way for their effort. […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
Pinson to return to ‘traditional’ Veteran’s Day luncheon for first time since pandemic
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune PINSON – The Pinson City Council held a discussion at the regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, regarding this year’s upcoming Veteran’s Day luncheon, which will be held on Nov. 11, 2022. Since 2020, the city has held a drive-thru style lunch pickup for local veterans in lieu of […]
Obituary: Jesse Ely Sprayberry (September 3, 1937 ~ September 12, 2022)
Jesse Ely Sprayberry, born on September 3, 1937, in Birmingham, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on September 12, 2022, in Trussville. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Essie Pearl Sprayberry, his first wife Mary Lawrence Sprayberry, and his brother Phillip Sprayberry. In 1955, Jesse enlisted in the […]
ALDOT announces lane closure for I-59 NB in St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, September 18, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for asphalt paving operations between Milepost 157 (Near Exit 156 St. Clair Springs/Springville) and Milepost 148 (Near Exit 154 Springville/Odenville). All travel […]
Obituary: Lyndon Ray Thorn (October 9, 1989 ~ September 7, 2022)
Lyndon Ray Thorn, 32, passed away on September 7, 2022, in Trussville. Lyndon is survived by his mother – Sharon Nocella (Tommy), brother – John Michael Adkins (Jessica), father – Robert Thorn (Tammi), brother – Robert Thorn II, step-sister – Kaylee Kornagay, grandfather – William Thorn (Jean), grandfather – Frank Hampton, uncle – Jerry Ray […]
Springville PD continues tradition with new motor scout
By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Police Department (SPD) is continuing the tradition with its new motor scout. Motor Scout Officer Darrell Dobbs has been with the SPD for almost a year but has always loved and appreciated motorcycles. The transition from patrol officer to motor scout has been nothing but rewarding. “It […]
Obituary: Loyce Marlene Parr (May 16, 1938 ~ September 13, 2022)
Loyce Marlene Parr, 84, of Fultondale, passed away September 13, 2022. Parr was a graduate of McAdory High School. She was a member of the Gardendale Church of Christ. She retired from BellSouth after 20 years of service. The family will receive friends at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville on Monday, September 19, from […]
Trussville Council discusses ‘low-speed vehicle’ ordinance for golf carts, street cars
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council discussed a “low-speed vehicle” ordinance during the workshop on Tuesday, September 14. The ordinance provides for the regulation and use of golf carts, street carts, and other low-speed vehicles on certain streets within the City of Trussville corporate limits. “What have two issues in Trussville […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
Leeds Board of Education hires new Primary School principal
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – A new principal was hired for Leeds Primary School at a Leeds Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A native of Tuscaloosa, Steven Porter went to the University of Alabama and was hired at Leeds High School in 2013 as a freshman history teacher and […]
Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
