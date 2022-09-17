ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bessemer on Thursday, September 15, at approximately 11:51 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old James David Townsend was the lone rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Collinsville man killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports CHEROKEE — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man on Friday, September 16, at approximately 4:24 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was fatally injured when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Mullins […]
COLLINSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tribune wins 14 Alabama Press Association awards

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Tribune garnered 14 Alabama Press Association awards, including the Photo of the Year which one of only two awards named across all newspaper divisions. “Our folks at The Tribune work so hard every day, and it thrills me to see them recognized in this way for their effort. […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

ALDOT announces lane closure for I-59 NB in St. Clair County

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, September 18, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for asphalt paving operations between Milepost 157 (Near Exit 156 St. Clair Springs/Springville) and Milepost 148 (Near Exit 154 Springville/Odenville). All travel […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville PD continues tradition with new motor scout

By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Police Department (SPD) is continuing the tradition with its new motor scout. Motor Scout Officer Darrell Dobbs has been with the SPD for almost a year but has always loved and appreciated motorcycles. The transition from patrol officer to motor scout has been nothing but rewarding.  “It […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council discusses ‘low-speed vehicle’ ordinance for golf carts, street cars

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council discussed a “low-speed vehicle” ordinance during the workshop on Tuesday, September 14. The ordinance provides for the regulation and use of golf carts, street carts, and other low-speed vehicles on certain streets within the City of Trussville corporate limits. “What have two issues in Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
