How the top 25 high school football teams in Minnesota fared in week 3

1. Lakeville South (2-1)

Lost to Eden Prairie 21-6

Eden Prairie jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run from Dominic Heim. Eden Prairie scored early in the second quarter to give itself a 14-0 lead. Nick Fazi hit Michael Gross for an 85-yard touchdown pass.

Lakeville South answered five minutes later with a touchdown pass from Jacob Royse to Jay Winters to cut the lead to 14-6. The extra point was unsuccessful.

Only Eden Prairie scored again. Tyler Walden ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter.

2. Eden Prairie (3-0) : 3

Defeated Eden Prairie 21-6

3. Maple Grove (2-0)

Defeated Minnetonka 41-27

Jacob Kilzer ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as Maple Grove won this top-10 showdown.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

4. Stillwater (3-0)

Defeated Roseville 42-7

Max Shikenjanski threw for four touchdowns, including one for 63-yards. Joe Hoheisel caught two touchdowns.

5. Prior Lake (3-0)

Defeated Edina 24-9

Grayson Spronk ran for two touchdowns in the first half to give Prior Lake a 14-3 halftime lead and enough to edge out the Hornets. Edina running back John Waprinski rushed for 139 yards

6. Rosemount (3-0)

Defeated Lakeville North 28-7

Four different Rosemount players scored for the Irish, including a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown from Chance Swansson.

7. Minnetonka (2-1)

Lost to Maple Grove 41-27

8. Woodbury (3-0)

Defeated Eagan 23-14

The Royals trailed 14-10 with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter when George Bjellos connected with Liam Frommelt for an 11-yard touchdown to take the lead. Bjellos scored again in the fourth quarter. His 2-yard touchdown run gave the Royals the nine point lead and ultimately the win.

9. Shakopee (2-1)

Defeated Farmington 35-0

Jacob Hellerud rushed for two touchdowns and Garrison Monroe rushed for another.

10. Lakeville North (1-2)

Lost to Rosemount 28-7

Sam Nolan had five receptions for 105 yards. Sam Ripplinger rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

11. Forest Lake (3-0)

Defeated Osseo 28-19

12. Champlin Park (2-1)

Defeated Blaine 28-20

This game was fought on the ground. Both teams combined for seven rushing touchdowns.

13. Mankato West (3-0)

Defeated Owatonna 38-7

14. Centennial (2-1)

Defeated Totino-Grace 3-0.

Eli Nowacki kicked a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter for the win.

15. Wayzata (1-2)

Lost to St. Michael-Albertville 28-21

Wayzata quarterback Cole Heilbrun was 20-for-34 with 260 yards passing and one touchdown and two interceptions. St. Michael-Albertville held a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Wayzata score twice in the fourth quarter to cut it to one a one possession game, but the Knights held on.

16. St. Thomas Academy (3-0)

Defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 34-0

Dynamic duo Savion Hart and Love Adebayo each scored two touchdowns.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

17. Blaine (1-2)

Lost to Champlin Park 28-20.

18. Farmington (1-1)

Lost to Shakopee 35-0

19. Chanhassen (3-0)

Defeated Spring Lake Park 28-14

Maxwell Woods ran for two touchdowns and led Chanhassen to victory.

20. Mahtomedi (2-0)

Next game: Sept. 17 vs. Hill-Murray

21. Elk River (3-0)

Defeated Coon Rapids 41-14

Coon Rapids led 6-0 after the first quarter, but Elk River scored 35 unanswered points

22. Hutchinson (3-0)

Next game: Sept. 23 vs. Becker

23. Spring Lake Park (2-1)

Lost to Chanhassen 28-14

24. Chaska (2-1)

Defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 28-7

25. White Bear Lake (2-1)

Defeated Mounds View 20-14

Rayshaun Brakes had five receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown for White Bear Lake.