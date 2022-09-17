How the top 25 high school football teams in Minnesota fared in week 3
1. Lakeville South (2-1)
Lost to Eden Prairie 21-6
Eden Prairie jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run from Dominic Heim. Eden Prairie scored early in the second quarter to give itself a 14-0 lead. Nick Fazi hit Michael Gross for an 85-yard touchdown pass.
Lakeville South answered five minutes later with a touchdown pass from Jacob Royse to Jay Winters to cut the lead to 14-6. The extra point was unsuccessful.
Only Eden Prairie scored again. Tyler Walden ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter.
2. Eden Prairie (3-0) : 3
Defeated Eden Prairie 21-6
3. Maple Grove (2-0)
Defeated Minnetonka 41-27
Jacob Kilzer ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as Maple Grove won this top-10 showdown.
4. Stillwater (3-0)
Defeated Roseville 42-7
Max Shikenjanski threw for four touchdowns, including one for 63-yards. Joe Hoheisel caught two touchdowns.
5. Prior Lake (3-0)
Defeated Edina 24-9
Grayson Spronk ran for two touchdowns in the first half to give Prior Lake a 14-3 halftime lead and enough to edge out the Hornets. Edina running back John Waprinski rushed for 139 yards
6. Rosemount (3-0)
Defeated Lakeville North 28-7
Four different Rosemount players scored for the Irish, including a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown from Chance Swansson.
7. Minnetonka (2-1)
Lost to Maple Grove 41-27
8. Woodbury (3-0)
Defeated Eagan 23-14
The Royals trailed 14-10 with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter when George Bjellos connected with Liam Frommelt for an 11-yard touchdown to take the lead. Bjellos scored again in the fourth quarter. His 2-yard touchdown run gave the Royals the nine point lead and ultimately the win.
9. Shakopee (2-1)
Defeated Farmington 35-0
Jacob Hellerud rushed for two touchdowns and Garrison Monroe rushed for another.
10. Lakeville North (1-2)
Lost to Rosemount 28-7
Sam Nolan had five receptions for 105 yards. Sam Ripplinger rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries.
11. Forest Lake (3-0)
Defeated Osseo 28-19
12. Champlin Park (2-1)
Defeated Blaine 28-20
This game was fought on the ground. Both teams combined for seven rushing touchdowns.
13. Mankato West (3-0)
Defeated Owatonna 38-7
14. Centennial (2-1)
Defeated Totino-Grace 3-0.
Eli Nowacki kicked a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter for the win.
15. Wayzata (1-2)
Lost to St. Michael-Albertville 28-21
Wayzata quarterback Cole Heilbrun was 20-for-34 with 260 yards passing and one touchdown and two interceptions. St. Michael-Albertville held a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Wayzata score twice in the fourth quarter to cut it to one a one possession game, but the Knights held on.
16. St. Thomas Academy (3-0)
Defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 34-0
Dynamic duo Savion Hart and Love Adebayo each scored two touchdowns.
17. Blaine (1-2)
Lost to Champlin Park 28-20.
18. Farmington (1-1)
Lost to Shakopee 35-0
19. Chanhassen (3-0)
Defeated Spring Lake Park 28-14
Maxwell Woods ran for two touchdowns and led Chanhassen to victory.
20. Mahtomedi (2-0)
Next game: Sept. 17 vs. Hill-Murray
21. Elk River (3-0)
Defeated Coon Rapids 41-14
Coon Rapids led 6-0 after the first quarter, but Elk River scored 35 unanswered points
22. Hutchinson (3-0)
Next game: Sept. 23 vs. Becker
23. Spring Lake Park (2-1)
Lost to Chanhassen 28-14
24. Chaska (2-1)
Defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 28-7
25. White Bear Lake (2-1)
Defeated Mounds View 20-14
Rayshaun Brakes had five receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown for White Bear Lake.
