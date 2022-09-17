Forsyth man charged with having sex with dogs indicted in federal court

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A man apparently angry at his girlfriend for infidelity allegedly made videos of himself and her having sex with dogs, tried to sell those videos and now is charged with federal crimes.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 43, of Cain Forest Drive in Walkertown, who had been facing charges in Forsyth County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of possessing child pornography and one count of knowingly selling, marketing, advertising, exchanging and distributing an “animal crush” video, which is described as a man engaging in a sexual act with a live dog.

Blackmon had been jailed since March on $750,000 bond for 19 counts of felony crime against nature. Those charges were dropped when a federal grand jury in July issued the indictments, which is a customary step by prosecutors.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Tracy Lynn Abbott of King, who was a co-defendant of Blackmon’s , had pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of crimes against nature. She received a suspended sentence of 3 months to 13 months in prison and was placed on 18 months of supervised probation.

Blackmon Indictment by Steven Doyle on Scribd

Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies said in March that they had received a tip that a Forsyth County man was using a phone messaging app to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs. Deputies said that they then took steps to verify the allegations before obtaining a search warrant.

The Journal, citing Abbott’s court hearing and search warrants , said Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent reported deputies had received a tip from a man in New Jersey that he had observed a live stream of a man having sex with three dogs in various interactions.

But Parent also said that Abbott reported that because she had cheated on Blackmon and he had made her perform a sexual act with the dog to make up for the cheating, the Journal reported .

The indictment says that Blackmon is alleged to have used the Kik Messenger system, a mobile phone message application, to facilitate interstate and foreign commerce.

The Journal described from search warrants how investigators created an undercover account and joined a live broadcast from a user account traced to Blackmon. The affidavit says the user talked about videos he posted the night before of his pit bull having sex with a woman. He charged $5 for the video.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody with the Forsyth Humane Society.

