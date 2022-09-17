ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hot and Humid Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid this Tuesday with highs in the upper 80′s and feel like numbers in the low 90′s. Middle 70′s tomorrow then low 60′s by Thursday for the first day of fall. 60 and scattered rain showers on Friday.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milledgeville, IL
City
Rock Falls, IL
City
Orangeville, IL
City
Winslow, IL
City
South Beloit, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Harvard, IL
City
Amboy, IL
City
Sycamore, IL
City
Belvidere, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
City
Galena, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Freeport, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Auburn, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
Rockford, IL
Football
WIFR

Flames engulf Loves Park CD store

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoke and flames filled the sky overnight into Tuesday morning after a massive structure fire in Loves Park. CD Source, located at 5723 N. Second Street, went up in flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the fire, posing additional safety risks to first responders.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOUTUBE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Frenzy#Harlem#High School Football#American Football#Guilford#Jefferson 7 Boylan 61#Bnc#Genoa Kingston#Christian#Du Pec#Epc#West Carroll
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Woman passes away after Sunday morning apartment fire in Rochelle

ROCHELLE — A woman passed away following a fire in Rochelle on Sunday morning, Rochelle Police Department Chief Eric Higby said Monday. At 10:46 a.m. the Rochelle Fire Department was called to a residence located at 503 7th Avenue, apartment two, following a report of smoke. Upon arrival, the woman was found to be deceased. RPD responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has yet to be released. Higby said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Peoria. He said he hopes to release the name Wednesday following the autopsy.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 16-19

OREGON — On Sept. 16 at 9:58 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Forreston for a report of a domestic. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile male was arrested for domestic battery, and taken into limited custody. The juvenile was subsequently released to a parent.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

The Demise of Hammies

It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Storms for some to end weekend before a week with two seasons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Minus a few showers in the late afternoon on Saturday, we had another seasonably mild day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The same can be said for Sunday and we’ll introduce another rain chance at night for some. Following that, we’ll quickly end our summer conditions and turn the fall switch on.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Kegs Of Fireball Whisky Now Available In Illinois, Cheers!

Can you recall when Fireball whisky became a thing, meaning when it became popular? The whiskey that is the more attractive sibling of Malort, tastewise, was launched in the United States in 2001. It wasn't until elder millennials (zennials) stumbled upon it in 2011 that it became trendy. There's A...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Firefighters hold fundraiser for Freeport house explosion

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District held their annual “Feather Party” on Saturday, but it was a little different this year. They will be giving all of the funds to victims of a house explosion that happened earlier this week in Freeport, instead of putting the proceeds towards new equipment.
FREEPORT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy