Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stillman Valley school struck by lightning
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Hot and Humid Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid this Tuesday with highs in the upper 80′s and feel like numbers in the low 90′s. Middle 70′s tomorrow then low 60′s by Thursday for the first day of fall. 60 and scattered rain showers on Friday.
WIFR
Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
CD Source building had storied history in Loves Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although 5723 N. Second St. in Loves Park is most recently known as the home of popular record store CD Source, area residents on Tuesday were also recalling memories they have from when it was the Park Theatre. “The Park Theatre was a theater you would go to watch movies back in […]
WIFR
Flames engulf Loves Park CD store
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoke and flames filled the sky overnight into Tuesday morning after a massive structure fire in Loves Park. CD Source, located at 5723 N. Second Street, went up in flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the fire, posing additional safety risks to first responders.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Woman passes away after Sunday morning apartment fire in Rochelle
ROCHELLE — A woman passed away following a fire in Rochelle on Sunday morning, Rochelle Police Department Chief Eric Higby said Monday. At 10:46 a.m. the Rochelle Fire Department was called to a residence located at 503 7th Avenue, apartment two, following a report of smoke. Upon arrival, the woman was found to be deceased. RPD responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has yet to be released. Higby said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Peoria. He said he hopes to release the name Wednesday following the autopsy.
Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 16-19
OREGON — On Sept. 16 at 9:58 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Forreston for a report of a domestic. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile male was arrested for domestic battery, and taken into limited custody. The juvenile was subsequently released to a parent.
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
The Demise of Hammies
It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
WIFR
Storms for some to end weekend before a week with two seasons
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Minus a few showers in the late afternoon on Saturday, we had another seasonably mild day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The same can be said for Sunday and we’ll introduce another rain chance at night for some. Following that, we’ll quickly end our summer conditions and turn the fall switch on.
Kegs Of Fireball Whisky Now Available In Illinois, Cheers!
Can you recall when Fireball whisky became a thing, meaning when it became popular? The whiskey that is the more attractive sibling of Malort, tastewise, was launched in the United States in 2001. It wasn't until elder millennials (zennials) stumbled upon it in 2011 that it became trendy. There's A...
MyStateline.com
Firefighters hold fundraiser for Freeport house explosion
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District held their annual “Feather Party” on Saturday, but it was a little different this year. They will be giving all of the funds to victims of a house explosion that happened earlier this week in Freeport, instead of putting the proceeds towards new equipment.
WIFR
Transgender teen sues Dakota School District over sports, bathroom access ban
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A 14-year-old transgender girl and her family file a lawsuit against Dakota School District. They allege district leaders enforce a discriminatory and unconstitutional policy that bars her from using the girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and competing with the girl’s track team. 23 News...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Comments / 0