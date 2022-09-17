ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

No. 1 Mazama 42, No. 2 Marist Catholic 7: Vikings leave no doubt in 4A showdown

By JD Humburg
 3 days ago

No. 1 Mazama 42, No. 2 Marist Catholic 7

Tyson Van Gastel accounted for four touchdowns, Treyce Horton had a touchdown catch and returned an interception for a score, and the Vikings (3-0) defeated the visiting Spartans (2-1) in Klamath Falls.

Horton had 77 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches, and on defense he made two interceptions and a tackle.

Mazama held the Spartans of Eugene to 119 yards of offense and had three takeaways.

Trevor Anderson had 73 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Vikings. Van Gastel carried 17 times for 153 yards and three scores and passed for another touchdown.

Horton (touchbacks on four of seven kickoffs) and Marcos Ulloa-Ford (6 of 6 on point-after kicks) were strong for the Vikings on special teams.

Photo by Fletcher Wold

