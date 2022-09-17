ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

1 arrested for manslaughter at Triangle Town mall in Raleigh, police say

By Kathryn Hubbard
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a s hooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon.

A shooting was reported Friday afternoon in a parking lot at Triangle Town Center. Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, 21-year-old Barri Rodgers, and the victim, 21-year-old Ahmad Nasir Dimetrius Johnson were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when Rogers accidentally shot Johnson.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injury.

Rogers was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

