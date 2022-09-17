ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Chaminade-Madonna beats American Heritage (Florida) in top-ranked football showdown: 'This is what people wanted to see'

By Joe Frisaro
 3 days ago

SBLive/Sports Illustrated national Power 25 clash lives up to the hype

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – You wanted it. You got it.

Maybe it wasn’t an instant classic, but the biggest game in the state of Florida on Friday night, and one of the biggest in the country, lived up to the hype.

Davion Gause rushed for three touchdowns and Cedric Bailey connected on an 85-yard touchdown pass play with Jeremiah Smith to lift No. 3-ranked Chaminade-Madonna to a thrilling 42-34 victory over No. 14 American Heritage Plantation on Friday at Vince Zappone Field.

[ REPLAY: Watch Chaminade-Madonna beat American Heritage on the NFHS Network ]

“This is what people wanted to see,” Chaminade coach Dameon Jones said.

Chaminade-Maddona (4-0) entered Friday as the No. 1 ranked team in SBLive's Florida Power Rankings and the No. 3 team in the country in the SBlive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings .

The overflow crowd that packed the bleachers and watched behind the fence that circled the field saw two programs with state and national aspirations go at it for 48 minutes. More than 50 media requests were made, and the two teams, filled with big time college commitments, put on a show.

Davion Gause rushed for three touchdowns as Chaminade-Madonna found a way past American Heritage in battle of two nationally ranked teams.

Photo by Alex Walworth

“I expected 12 rounds, blow for blow,” Jones said. “That’s what I expected. I did.

“I expected a dog fight. The difference is, I bet on my team because we have been in some dog fights this year, and they hadn’t. So, I thought that was going to be the difference. But they have a helluva football team. I think they’re going to win it all, in their conference.”

Chaminade improved to 4-0, and they are going to be a handful for the rest of 1M District 6. The Lions are clearly the favorites to win state.

Heritage’s road will be a tough one in 2M District 12. Miami Central will have a say in who wins the district and state. But that’s a topic for another day.

“They’re going to win it all, too,” Heritage coach Mike Smith said of Chaminade. “That’s one of the best football teams, and I’ve been here 10 years, and that’s one of the best football teams we’ve seen in my 10 years here. They’re well coached. They have a lot of talent. They’re going to go get it.”

[SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei (California) beats Mililani (Hawaii)]

Chaminade and Heritage (4-1) went toe-to-toe all night.

With the score tied at 28 in the fourth quarter, a key moment came when Heritage was penalized 15-yards on third-and-11 on a helmet-to-helmet hit. The penalty kept the drive alive, and Gause powered in from one yard to make it 35-28 with 4:50 to go.

Down a touchdown, Heritage was driving, and appeared to be heading for the tying score, but receiver Brandon Inniss was hit hard and fumbled. Joshisa Trader recovered on the Lions’ 12.

The decisive play came on third-and-seven from the 15. Rather than run the ball, and possibly punt, Bailey threw to Smith. It turned into a catch-and-run play where Smith broke a tackle and was off to the races on the 85-yard touchdown play, making a 14-point game with 1:33 to go.

“We started out really slow,” Bailey said. “We had to fight through adversity, and overcome a lot of stuff, this game.”

Considering the talent Heritage has on offense, Chaminade wasn’t about to play it safe. That’s why Jones trusted Bailey to make a throw.

“Trusted Bailey and the receiving corps,” Jones said. “In games like this, you want to put it away. At the end of the day, you run the ball, you get stopped and kick away. Now you put your defense in a bad situation. Try to get the first down and end the ballgame. That’s what we did.”

Even with little time remaining, Heritage ran it down the field, mainly behind star running back, Mark Fletcher, who capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds remaining. A two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete.

Chaminade recovered the on-side kick and took a knee.

“Those games come down to one or two plays,” Smith said. “Those one or two went their way tonight. You’ve got to regroup, and we’ve got to come back better.”

Fletcher, an Ohio State commit, had a huge night. He sored on a 41-yard touchdown run giving Heritage a 21-14 lead at 8:34 of the third quarter.

“I knew what kind of heart we had,” Smith said. “I knew what kind of fight we had. I knew that coming into this game. All this did was just solidify it. I keep saying it. I like us. I like where we’re at.”

With the win, Chaminade ended a nine-game losing streak to Heritage dating back to 2006. The teams obviously haven’t played every year.

The Lions are so dangerous because they have so many weapons.

Gause, despite losing three fumbles, scored on TDs of 1 and 18 yards in the first half.

“My mom and my dad are big on fighting through adversity,” Gause said. “I was always taught that growing up.”

Receiver, defensive back and special teams contributor, Edwin Joseph, came up big with an interception with 4:28 left in the third quarter and the score tied at 21.

“He’s probably the most underrated player in the country,” Jones said of Joseph. “Not just the state of Florida, but in the country. Offense. Defense and special teams. He’s a ballplayer, man. You don’t find too many of those guys.”

Joseph then put the Lions ahead on an 18-yard reception from Bailey with 2:38 left in the third quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Joseph said. “We just had to play our game, without mistakes. We made a whole lot of mistakes. Turnovers early in the game, but we had to push through it and play harder.”

Heritage showed its play-making abilities in in the first half. Murphy twice hooked up with Malachi Toney on touchdown pass plays of 25 and 11 yards.

The score was tied 14-14 at halftime.

“These games come down to one or two plays,” Smith said. “Those one or two went their way tonight. You’ve got to regroup, and we’ve got to come back better.”

