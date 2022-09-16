Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Utah moved up in both major polls. Where did BYU land?
Utah moved up after its 35-7 win over San Diego State, while BYU dropped following its 41-20 loss at Oregon.
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
RELATED PEOPLE
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Another record set Tuesday in SLC, rain is on the way for western Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — While the official start of fall isn’t until Thursday, the record-breaking summer of 2022 continued on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport hit 92 degrees Tuesday, setting a new daily record. The previous record of 91 was set in 1993.
BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
KSLTV
Hiker with flip-flops grateful to be alive after fall at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah — A man who fell more than 30 feet while climbing Bridal Veil Falls with flip-flops is recovering from a broken back and said he is grateful to be alive during an exclusive interview with KSL TV. Justin Hill hiked up Bridal Veil Falls for the first...
kjzz.com
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
Comments / 0