Roseburg, OR

Josiah Davis, DeMari Thompson power North Salem over Roseburg for 3-0 start

By JD Humburg
 3 days ago

North Salem 26, Roseburg 0

Josiah Davis ran for three touchdowns in the first half for the Vikings (3-0) in the home-field win over Roseburg (0-2) in the conference opener for both teams.

The Vikings’ second consecutive shutout was tempered, however, by an injury to Davis in the final minute. The senior running back/linebacker was taken from the field on a cart with ice on his ankle, according to 1490 AM (Roseburg) .

Whereas the Vikings have allowed three points total this season, Roseburg has not scored in either of its regulation games. Last week, Roseburg trailed Nelson of Happy Valley 14-12 at halftime when the game was called on account of air quality and ruled no contest .

Broagan Rackley played quarterback for Roseburg, switching to the position Monday.

“It was a tough spot to be thrown in to,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said in a text, “and he battled for us.”

Heuberger said the unavailability of Roseburg’s Nos. 1 and 2 quarterbacks was not related to COVID-19 or discipline.

DeMari Thompson — who won the 100 and 200 meters at the OSAA Class 5A track championships in the spring — displayed his speed on an 87-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Thompson finished with 166 yards on 10 carries.

Davis had 22 rushes for 125 yards, including touchdown runs of eight, 20 and 21 yards. Junior quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was 2 of 6 for 79 yards, with Erick Gonzalez making both catches.

Nevin Zeller and Jamar Soaladaob made interceptions, and Jerrik Wangler had two sacks and forced a fumble.

