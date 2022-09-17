ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Montgomery over Watchung Hills - Field hockey recap

Phoebe Stryker and Emily Youm scored goals as Montgomery scored a 2-0 win over Watchung Hills in Skillman. Montgomery (3-2) has now won three in a row. Annabel DeJohn recorded five saves for the shutout, the second in a row for Montgomery. Katherine Maddox and Dana Levy contributed assists for...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
Clearview over Washington Township - Field hockey recap

Christina Unger made five saves as Clearview rode a big third quarter to pick up a 4-1 victory over Washington Township in Mantua. Clearview (3-0) took an early lead but Ryli Zee scored the game-tying goal in the second quarter. Unger was able to keep Washington Township (4-1) off the...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
No. 20 Steinert over Ewing - Girls soccer recap

Julianna Ryder scored two goals to lead Steinert, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 4-0 win over Ewing in Ewing. A senior, Ryder now has five goals for Steinert (6-0). Reilly Klein added a goal and an assist while Arianna Vasquez scored the other goal. Jillian Jones...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Pope John blanks Roxbury - Field hockey recap

Trisha Kelly made 11 saves to preserve the shutout for Pope John as it defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Sparta Township. Karly Severinsin scored one goal and dished out an assist for Pope John (2-3), who led 1-0 heading into halftime. Kylie Squier also found the back of the net and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
HIGH SCHOOL
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson

SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
JACKSON, NJ
Mets juggle returning pitchers, where will they fit?

As the New York Mets secure a spot in the playoffs, they welcome back some pitchers off of the injured list. They clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers behind Max Scherzer’s lights out pitching. In his first start back from the injured list, the 38-year-old threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine.
QUEENS, NY
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
