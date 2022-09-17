Read full article on original website
Montgomery over Watchung Hills - Field hockey recap
Phoebe Stryker and Emily Youm scored goals as Montgomery scored a 2-0 win over Watchung Hills in Skillman. Montgomery (3-2) has now won three in a row. Annabel DeJohn recorded five saves for the shutout, the second in a row for Montgomery. Katherine Maddox and Dana Levy contributed assists for...
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 17
Clearview over Washington Township - Field hockey recap
Christina Unger made five saves as Clearview rode a big third quarter to pick up a 4-1 victory over Washington Township in Mantua. Clearview (3-0) took an early lead but Ryli Zee scored the game-tying goal in the second quarter. Unger was able to keep Washington Township (4-1) off the...
No. 20 Steinert over Ewing - Girls soccer recap
Julianna Ryder scored two goals to lead Steinert, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 4-0 win over Ewing in Ewing. A senior, Ryder now has five goals for Steinert (6-0). Reilly Klein added a goal and an assist while Arianna Vasquez scored the other goal. Jillian Jones...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Pope John blanks Roxbury - Field hockey recap
Trisha Kelly made 11 saves to preserve the shutout for Pope John as it defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Sparta Township. Karly Severinsin scored one goal and dished out an assist for Pope John (2-3), who led 1-0 heading into halftime. Kylie Squier also found the back of the net and...
No 2 Freehold Township over Manalapan - Girls soccer recap
Four different players scored goals as Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Manalapan, 4-0 at Manalapan. Ainsley Moy and Gaby Parker each had a goal and an assist for the winners. The other goals were scored by Gabby Koluch and Hailey Santiago. For Santiago, it was...
South Jersey Times girls tennis notebook: For Washington Township, hitting the road is no longer a chore
In an emotional sport like tennis, where the players are either out on the court alone or with just one other teammate, the support of a committed fan base can go a long way. Washington Township is happy to have that kind of backing this fall, for away as well as home matches.
Boys soccer: Shore Conference stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Shore Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
Yankees, Pirates lineups Tuesday: Harrison Bader in CF, Nestor Cortes vs. Luis Ortiz (9/20/22)
NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes (10-4, 2.70 ERA) will face Pirates righty Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is slated...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
Mets juggle returning pitchers, where will they fit?
As the New York Mets secure a spot in the playoffs, they welcome back some pitchers off of the injured list. They clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers behind Max Scherzer’s lights out pitching. In his first start back from the injured list, the 38-year-old threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine.
Yankees’ Randy Levine talks re-signing Aaron Judge and the real single-season home run record
The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees president Randy Levine hopes Judge decides to re-sign with New York and remain in the Bronx for years to come.
racedayct.com
Island Party: Justin Bonsignore Wins Whelen Mod Tour Eddie Partridge 256 At Riverhead Raceway
It was a night at Riverhead Raceway celebrating the exploits of Long Island native Eddie Partridge and his support as the owner of the historic bullring. And when it was over it was the most successful Islander of late in Modified racing celebrating victory. Justin Bonsignore, who got his start...
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash
A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
