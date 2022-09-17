It was a big moment last week for AAA's Hijo del Vikingo, as the current AAA Mega Champion became the first luchador to place in the top 10 of the PWI 500 since 2015, placing eighth overall. As it turns out, it might've been only a prelude of good things to come for Vikingo, who may be on the verge of wrestling in the United States for the first time in his short, but noteworthy career. Earlier on Monday, California lucha libre promotion RGR Lucha Libre posted a photo of Vikingo on Instagram, along with the following statement. l"Who wants to see it at RGR?" the post read.

