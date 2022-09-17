Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theappalachianonline.com
App State receiving core begins new era
Sixty-six games, 676 receptions, 9,220 receiving yards and 81 total touchdowns. Four former Mountaineer receivers toppled school and national records along their path to 52 career wins, three Sun Belt Championships and four bowl victories. All four departed App State after the 2021 season, leaving an immense absence in a receiver room now composed of young players and unproven veterans.
appstate.edu
ESPN’s College GameDay visits App State
BOONE, N.C. — It’s a great day to be a Mountaineer — especially when ESPN’s College GameDay comes to campus. Coming off a monumental 17-14 win against the No. 6-ranked Texas A&M on Sept. 10, ESPN’s premier college football pregame show — College GameDay Built by The Home Depot — broadcasted live from Sanford Mall on App State’s campus on Sept. 17.
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wataugaonline.com
Fatal wreck claims life of Boone man on Saturday
A Boone man died after a wreck over the weekend. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision on US 421 at Landfill Road, according to NCSHP. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a NCSHP report.
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Crash causes I-40 east to close near Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a crash east of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). NCDOT said the interstate is closed at exit 118 or Old NC 10 in Hildebran, Burke County. WBTV, our sister station, said...
northernvirginiamag.com
Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene
Find fall foliage and Appalachian culture in this vibrant Southwestern Virginia town. Would you feel nervous at the prospect of riding 34 miles down a mountain? The guides at Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop assure mountain bikers in this Southwest Virginia town that it’s easy. “It’s all downhill,” they wink.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking and updated: TBI says missing teenager from Mount Carmel is found
MOUNT CARMEL — A previously missing Hawkins County teenager has been found, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tuesday evening. TBI earlier in the day sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts of Mount Carmel.
Veterans Voices: Sam Jones still serving decades after 3 tours of duty in Vietnam
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities Vietnam veteran is finding new ways to serve through local government and in organizations that help veterans and their families. In late 1968, Sam Jones was a 19-year-old student at Milligan College when he was drafted into the Vietnam War. “Couldn’t even buy beer,” he said, laughing at […]
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Boone, troopers say
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 28-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Boone Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on September 17 around 1:35 p.m. on US 421 at Landfill Road. The driver of a Ford pickup truck traveling west […]
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools
KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Initially reported as an "alleged shooting incident," the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Throwing Female Victim To Ground
A Johnson City man is arrested and was to be arraigned after allegedly choking a female victim, then throwing her to the ground. Police responded to 8 Village Ct in reference to a domestic assault call. Following an investigation, JCPD says Alexander C. Cook is now charged with aggravated domestic assault . The female victim received injuries to her face during the incident.
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
Woman kidnaps driver at gunpoint before trooper-involved shooting on I-40, authorities say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was involved in several crashes along I-40 Tuesday morning before kidnapping someone and forcing them to drive farther down the interstate, state troopers said. That woman was then involved in a shooting with a state trooper, according to Burke County sheriff’s deputies.
Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe
UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
WCSO: Man broke into home, cut woman’s hand
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of breaking into a house and cutting a woman’s hand on Sunday is also alleged to have bitten and choked a woman in March, court documents detail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced Monday that Antonio Moore, 39, of Gray, appeared in sessions court to face multiple […]
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
20K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0