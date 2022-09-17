Read full article on original website
What do the Braves do with struggling Matt Olson?
Around the yard with 92.9 the Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley as he talked about how should the Braves handle slumping first baseman Matt Olson?
Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low
When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
Braves can’t catch a break with Ozzie Albies injured again
One day after making his return after a long injury absence, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a potentially season-ending injury. Ozzie Albies hadn’t played since June 13 when he broke a bone in his foot when he made his return for the Braves on Friday. His time back...
Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu Yankees reinforcements incoming with MLB playoffs around the corner
The New York Yankees had no shortage of injury news and updates on Tuesday. New York began the day by activating OF Harrison Bader from the IL while placing Frankie Montas on the IL. Meanwhile, Luis Severino is expected to return on Wednesday, per Anthony Rieber. Aaron Boone later said “its possible” that DJ LeMahieu returns during the Yankees’ current homestand, per Bryan Hoch.
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson reveals most impressive aspect of Aaron Judge’s HR record chase
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has bashed 59 home runs in 2022, which is just two shy of Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 dingers and one back of Babe Ruth’s 60 in 151 games. With 16 games to play in the regular season, Judge has a prime opportunity to set the new AL record for dingers.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 9/20/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Athletics prediction and pick. Luis Castillo takes the bump for the Mariners, while J.P. Sears gets the call for the Athletics. Luis Castillo was dominant in his most recent start on Sept. 14 against the San Diego Padres, […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 9/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Glasnow announces MLB playoffs plan amid Rays injury rehab
Tyler Glasnow is set to return for the 2022 MLB Playoffs barring any setbacks. Ahead of his return to the rotation, which could occur sometime next week, the star pitcher recently revealed his plan ahead of the postseason, per tampabay.com. “It would be nice to go up there and get some (innings) before (the playoffs) […] The post Tyler Glasnow announces MLB playoffs plan amid Rays injury rehab appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frankie Montas lands on 15-day IL in brutal blow for Yankees
New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has been dealing with a shoulder injury, prompting the team to send him in for MRIs. While the tests revealed there was no structural damage to the shoulder, a good sign for the Yankees and Montas, the pitcher later admitted that he’s still dealing with shoulder inflammation. As a result, the Yankees have placed Montas on the 15-day IL, the team announced.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies will begin a brief two-game series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Toronto has...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will square off in a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday in Los Angeles. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick, laid out below. Los Angeles was the first team to 100 wins, with a 102-44 record […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in the MLB in the past decade, and they recently clinched the NL West crown for the ninth time in the past 10 years. Currently sporting a 101-44 record, the Dodgers appear to be the favorites once more to take the World Series […] The post ‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mets’ postseason berth
For the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are heading to the MLB Playoffs. The team clinched their postseason berth on Monday night following a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have been dealing with the surging Atlanta Braves while also working through some struggles...
3-time Dodgers World Series champ, 1962 MVP Maury Wills passes away at 89
Maury Wills, a 3-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at 89-years old. Wills was the first modern era player to record 100 stolen bases in a season, per Jon Heyman. He consistenly posted eye-popping stolen base numbers and led the league in the category in six consecutive seasons. Wills, a 5-time All-Star, won the 1962 MVP award. He slashed .299/.347/.373 that season with a career high 104 stolen bases.
Braves forge ahead without Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves secured a series victory and captured their 90th win of the regular season in front of the
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The NL East crown is up for grabs as the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves will go head-to-head out on the diamond later this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see. After coming up on...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The Cleveland Guardians (80-67) are set to take on divisional foe the Chicago White Sox (76-71) in the first of a pivotal three-game series. Aaron Civale (2-6) is projected to start for the Guardians, while Dylan Cease (14-7) will take the bump for the White Sox. First pitch is slated for 8:10 ET. It’s time […] The post MLB Odds: Guardians vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
