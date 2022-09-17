ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Coach’s Cut: Central Dauphin’s Glen McNamee on Gold Star Mom Game

By Allie Berube
(WHTM) — Central Dauphin football is about family, and nothing proves that more than the 8th annual Gold Star Game. The annual event pairs players and cheerleaders with the families of fallen heroes to honor their memory.

Central Dauphin Head Coach Glen McNamee discusses why this game means so much to the Rams & how this win will propel them into the second half of their season.

Each week on Friday Night Football, the abc27 Sports team will interview a high school football coach live on television about that night’s game, how the season is going or special events going on with their team. It’s the kind of in-depth analysis you’ll only get from abc27 Sports.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

