Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/19/22–9/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 to provide mobile health services to students in the district
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that it will be partnering with HealthWorks in order to provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to the district. This program would provide students, faculty, and staff the help they need through mobile school-based health clinics. The program...
capcity.news
Cheyenne and Laramie County to offer meetings about Fifth Penny Sales Tax
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Informational meetings have been scheduled by the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County in order to discuss the Fifth Penny General Purpose Sales Tax. This tax will be on the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election ballot, with absentee/early voting beginning Friday, Sept. 23. The Fifth Penny...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Breed; Morgan
Father Glenn Ray Breed: June 27, 1948 – September 11, 2022. Father Glenn Ray Breed, 74, of Cheyenne, died on September 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 27, 1948 in Cheyenne. Father Breed was a geophysicist in the oil exploration business working for Texas Instruments and...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Robert Rush – Theft: Felony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Increasing chance of showers over next few days in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Increasing cloud cover today could lead to rain tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 20, there will be increasing cloud cover with a high of 85. Winds will be in the west at 10 mph before becoming south-southeast. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers after midnight, with the remainder of the evening being mostly cloudy with a low of 48. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the south before becoming north later in the evening.
capcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
capcity.news
Red Flag Warning in effect in Cheyenne tonight before possibility of showers later in week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for Cheyenne residents, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 19, residents can expect a sunny day with a high of 85 and west winds between 10 and 15 mph. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with potential for wind gusts of up to 30–35 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 54 and southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph that will shift to the west-northwest after midnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Area skateboarders ‘Shred 4 Stef’ to benefit local teen who suffered rare traumatic brain injury
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When skateboarding friends noticed that Stefani Perdue had wandered away July 26 from the Brimmer Park skatepark on Windmill Road in Cheyenne, they at first didn’t think much of it. Perdue, 19, is described as shy and reserved by family and friends, someone whose departures...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for public assistance in locating suspects connected to trash fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may have a connection to a dumpster fire that occurred this week. A fire was ignited behind the building of the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range Blvd., and camera...
Douglas Budget
Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line
A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery
A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
Comments / 0