CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Increasing cloud cover today could lead to rain tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 20, there will be increasing cloud cover with a high of 85. Winds will be in the west at 10 mph before becoming south-southeast. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers after midnight, with the remainder of the evening being mostly cloudy with a low of 48. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the south before becoming north later in the evening.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO