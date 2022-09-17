Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Orediggers bury Grizzlies 84-10
ALAMOSA – The Adams State University football team was looking to record its first win of the season Saturday at Rex Field as the Grizzlies hosted the 21st-ranked Colorado School of Mines. The Grizzlies only trailed 14-10 early in the second quarter and they had two more opportunities to...
KRDO
Cheyenne Mountain vs Pueblo Centennial
Pueblo Centennial roared out to a 14-0 lead, but Cheyenne Mountain rallied for 16 straight points to steal a 16-14 win. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
KKTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Robert Dear can be forcibly medicated to stand trial, a judge ordered. WATCH: Broncos cave, help us find the biggest Broncos fans!. Submit your Broncos fan photos/videos at KKTV.com! Just search "GALLERY: Biggest Broncos fans" Warm start to the week. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Watch: Tarantula creeps across road in southeast Colorado
The height of tarantula mating season is underway and generally lasts until late-September.
KRDO
South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
KKTV
Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday. A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.
Pueblo West man arrested in hours-long Sept. 7 standoff with deputies
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man from Pueblo West was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with deputies on Sept. 7. According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Paradise Drive, near East Platteville Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, […]
KRDO
Woman suspected of stealing dog in Pueblo West and selling it
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman (pictured above) who is suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West. According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman sold the dog to another individual but it has since been...
FOX21News.com
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped another vehicle and lost control. The Nissan struck the guardrail, throwing two men and partially throwing a third.
Woman killed in four-car crash on S. Pueblo Blvd. identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a serious four-car crash on Saturday at the intersection of South Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The intersection of S. Pueblo Blvd and […]
Two men arrested in storage unit burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries in Pueblo. According to PPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue, near the intersection of Lake and Arroyo Avenue, on an attempt to locate 40-year-old Safe Streets fugitive Raymond Smith. Smith […]
DPS: Active shooter threat unfounded at East High School
Multiple police are in the area of East High School on a report of a threat.
Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drone footage obtained by 13 Investigates shows two men firing guns at the aircraft in the Fountain Creek area on the north side of Pueblo. The video, shot near Dillon Dr. and E. 29th St., shows multiple people sitting and walking around an area filled with seemingly broken-down vehicles, debris, and The post Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area appeared first on KRDO.
Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
Men arrested for string of burglaries in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers have arrested three people in connection to a string of burglaries in the Pueblo area. On Friday, Sept. 16 PPD served a search warrant on South Prairie Avenue in the Lake Minnequa area of Pueblo. Detectives suspected that suspects involved in a series of burglaries were there […]
Pueblo Police searching for mother and her children
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a mother and her two children. PPD said that they are looking for 33-year-old Marya Garcia and her children 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” García, and 2-year-old, Aemiliaus “Emilio” García. They were last seen in southern Pueblo on Spruce Street off Illinois Avenue and near I-25. […]
Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
Pueblo police looking for suspect in a robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18. PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue. PPD asks if you have any information […]
