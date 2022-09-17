ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Cathy Brown memorial at River House

The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month. The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Public Invited to Bird Walk at Fort Matanzas

The National Park Service has invited Historic City News subscribers to participate in an informative bird walk on Saturday, October 1 at Fort Matanzas National Monument. Park Ranger Chris Leverett announced that the walk is being led by Volunteer Veronica and Ranger Caroline who will present participants with the opportunity to explore the park’s diverse habitat.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Mouth-watering authentic cuisine for Hispanic Heritage Month

Historic City News subscribers can savor the broad tastes Hispanic culture has to offer from an ample array of beloved restaurants and eateries in St Augustine. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the nation’s oldest city, these local businesses are putting out the welcome mat to offer you authentic dishes from Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, and other Latin nations.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Lighthouse Executive Director Kathy Fleming Steps Down

Kathy Fleming, the Executive Director for the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, is retiring from her role after 28 years of service. Kevin Sweeney reported to Historic City News that Casey Van Rysdam has been named as Interim Executive Director until a permanent replacement for Fleming is found. “It...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Roundtable needs help to stop Elkton Industrial Park

St Johns County Civic Roundtable Government Affairs Committee Chair Janet Patten and Vice Chairman and Treasurer Lisa McGlynn informed local Historic City News reporters that their Board of Directors has determined a dangerous rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment application will come before the County Commission for action on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Former Jacksonville public defender among 12 attorneys disciplined

Leslie H. Smith, spokesperson for the Department of Lawyer Regulation of The Florida Bar informed local Historic City News reporters that the Florida Supreme Court has recently disciplined 12 attorneys, suspending six, disbarring four, reprimanding one, and ordering disciplinary revocation for one. Attorneys suspended for periods of 91 days or...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
historiccity

Will Stand Your Ground exonerate Casado?

In defense of 31-year-old Luis Casado, St Augustine attorney Patrick Canan has petitioned the 7th Judicial Circuit Court for a “stand your ground” hearing arising from the shooting death of 37-year-old Adam Amoia in May 2021. Casado has been charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed firearm in the fatal shooting. Casado was released from custody after posting a $52,500 appearance bond.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Popcorn Alert: St Johns County District 4 County Commission race is a nail-biter

During a tough-fought campaign, awash in big-money contributions, state-level endorsements, and enough political controversy to keep two reporters buried for a week, the incumbent county commissioner representing affluent and influential voters in District 4 finds himself in a nail-biter against a political newcomer who appears to have him beaten by about 200 votes.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Today is Election Day exercise your right to vote

Good morning, St Johns County Voters. Election Day for the August 2022 Primary Election is today. Historic City News subscribers who have not already voted by mail-in ballot or during Early Voting, will vote today at your assigned precinct. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The ballot includes Federal and State offices in addition to local races.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Republicans comment on the results of the Gubernatorial Primary

Helen Aguirre Ferré, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida, released a statement to local Historic City News reporters tonight following the announcement of results from today’s Democrat Gubernatorial Primary Election. From the Republican Party’s statewide offices in Tallahassee, Ferré said that Democrats have hitched their wagon...
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.

 https://historiccity.com/

