Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Lighthouse Executive Director Kathy Fleming Steps Down
Seven Local Growers Awarded $860K for Water Conservation Projects
Roundtable needs help to stop Elkton Industrial Park
Former Jacksonville public defender among 12 attorneys disciplined
Will Stand Your Ground exonerate Casado?
Popcorn Alert: St Johns County District 4 County Commission race is a nail-biter
Today is Election Day exercise your right to vote
Republicans comment on the results of the Gubernatorial Primary
Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.https://historiccity.com/
