Kingsport Times-News
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
northernvirginiamag.com
Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene
Find fall foliage and Appalachian culture in this vibrant Southwestern Virginia town. Would you feel nervous at the prospect of riding 34 miles down a mountain? The guides at Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop assure mountain bikers in this Southwest Virginia town that it’s easy. “It’s all downhill,” they wink.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer bringing back homecoming parade tradition
CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer High School Student Government Association is sponsoring a revival of the homecoming parade tradition, which hasn’t taken place in approximately 16 years. SGA Senior Class Governor Eliza Smith said the group decided to revive the tradition after hearing their parents talk about their...
Kingsport Times-News
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
The Kingsport Chamber announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Va.
Kingsport Times-News
“History … Memories … and Fun” - Wise Fall Fling starts Oct. 8
WISE — “History … Memories … and Fun” are the themes for this year’s 44th annual Wise Fall Fling in downtown Wise. Fall Fling coordinator Bonnie Aker said this year’s Fling continues the festival’s tradition of crafts, music, contests and fun for all ages.
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Could city hall be part of Academic Village?
When Kingsport’s Justice Center was built in the 1980s it solved problems with overcrowded courtrooms and provided a home for the city’s police department. But that was more than three decades ago when the city’s population was around 34,000. Today it’s nearly 57,000, and the city once...
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Veterans Voices: Sam Jones still serving decades after 3 tours of duty in Vietnam
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities Vietnam veteran is finding new ways to serve through local government and in organizations that help veterans and their families. In late 1968, Sam Jones was a 19-year-old student at Milligan College when he was drafted into the Vietnam War. “Couldn’t even buy beer,” he said, laughing at […]
Kingsport Times-News
Story slam returns live for first time in two years
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
Kingsport Times-News
Storyteller Kim Weitkamp to host concert series and workshop
JONESBOROUGH — Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence. Weitkamp appears courtesy of the International Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
Kingsport Times-News
TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
Kingsport Times-News
Wings and Wheels at Lee County Airport Oct. 1
JONESVILLE — Autumn gets to an air and ground start Oct. 1 with Lee County Airport’s Wings and Wheels Show. Event coordinator Lora Woods said this year’s show, the fourth in two years, will continue the airport’s efforts to showcase its growth and public value.
Domtar to conduct steam blows at Kingsport mill
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar is planning to conduct periodic steam blows at its Kingsport mill beginning next week. According to the company, the steam blows will take place between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Domtar says it has installed temporary silencer systems to minimize noise, which should not be disruptive to nearby […]
Kingsport Times-News
Exhibit chronicles Johnny Cash's legendary visit to Folsom Prison
BRISTOL, Va. — “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”. Tennessee Three guitarist Luther Perkins follows with the first licks of “Folsom Prison Blues.” Cheers immediately erupt as Cash sings of a place where “time keeps dragging on.”
