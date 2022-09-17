Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
McDonald County walks it off against Nixa; Mustangs win fourth straight
WATCH: McDonald County earns walk off win over Nixa 3-2. The Mustangs are now 12-4 and on a four game winning streak. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca reflects on big win over Lamar; sets high expectations for remainder of season
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians took down #1 ranked Lamar on Friday 36-33. The Indians were down 14-0 in the first quarter, but managed to fight back. Gavyn Hoover found Ethan Altic, with less than a minute left on the clock, to score the game-winning touchdown. “I don’t...
The Fall Brawl at 4 State Moto Complex near Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The latest motocross track in the area is coming to life in rural Neosho. The 4 State Moto Complex is holding another race this weekend and the track has a new configuration and a new starting gate. The Fall Brawl is their second race of the year. Racing runs all day Sunday after a day of...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koamnewsnow.com
Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”
NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located. “Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed.” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office Sources...
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tours 2 Southeast Kansas farms
COLUMBUS, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was in the southeastern part of the Sunflower State. He toured farms in Columbus and in Scammon. Moran is currently reworking the Farm Bill. Senator Moran toured 5 e-farms in Columbus and the Atkinson Family Farm in Scammon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons
PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into the driving...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
adastraradio.com
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town
PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
933kwto.com
Escaped Inmate in Newton County
The Newton County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped inmate. Michael Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital Sunday when he escaped. Durison is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants when he escaped.
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
Comments / 0