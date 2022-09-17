ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, KS

News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Galena, KS
Kansas Sports
Kansas Football
Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
GROVE, OK
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”

NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located. “Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed.” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office Sources...
NEOSHO, MO
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
PARSONS, KS
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
PARSONS, KS
Escaped Inmate in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped inmate. Michael Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital Sunday when he escaped. Durison is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants when he escaped.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

