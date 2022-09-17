Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
ncwlife.com
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
KIMA TV
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Three people died on Friday in Yakima after a gang related shooting and crash. Yakima Police say the violence started at a Yakima intersection when people in two cars exchanged gunfire that killed a 21-year-old woman at South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection...
Yakima drive-by shooting leads to crash that killed two innocent bystanders
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for information about the responsible parties in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the deaths of two other people who weren’t involved in the altercation. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 16 around 9:18 p.m....
q13fox.com
Police searching for man suspected in Yakima County home invasion
ZILLAH, Wash. - Police in the city of Zillah are asking the public's help in locating a man who is a suspect in a home invasion from earlier this month. Investigators said 45-year-old John Seabrook Moss used a gun to force his way into a Zillah home on Sept. 7.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Fast-moving fire slows traffic on SR 24 near Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:02 p.m. The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown. There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
Yakima Herald Republic
South Third Street homicide memorial
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled; just a small number of volunteers and family members remain. Family...
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool
A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
nbcrightnow.com
Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
Yakima Herald Republic
With more serious collisions in Yakima, police look for opportunities for traffic enforcement
Fatal and serious injury collisions are on the rise in Yakima, making that the main focus for the Yakima Police Department’s traffic unit, Capt. Shawn Boyle told the City Council this week. For 2022, Yakima has had six traffic fatalities as of Sept. 8. The department is also dealing...
