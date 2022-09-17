Patty was born December 4, 1932, to Reeves and Barnie Smith in Brownfield, TX. She graduated from Midland High School and then attended Odessa College. Patty worked as a PBX operator and receptionist for Mobil Oil Company for 36 years until her retirement in 1995. After she retired, Patty enjoyed volunteering her time as a Pink Lady at Midland Memorial Hospital. She also participated in a bowling league with other Mobil retirees. She was a long-time member of Main Street Church of Christ and later became a member of Westside Church of Christ until her passing. Patty had been residing at Cimarron Place Assisted Living since 2019. Patty always had a kind word and a giving heart for everyone she met.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO