towntalkradio.com
Patty Mae Anderson
Patty was born December 4, 1932, to Reeves and Barnie Smith in Brownfield, TX. She graduated from Midland High School and then attended Odessa College. Patty worked as a PBX operator and receptionist for Mobil Oil Company for 36 years until her retirement in 1995. After she retired, Patty enjoyed volunteering her time as a Pink Lady at Midland Memorial Hospital. She also participated in a bowling league with other Mobil retirees. She was a long-time member of Main Street Church of Christ and later became a member of Westside Church of Christ until her passing. Patty had been residing at Cimarron Place Assisted Living since 2019. Patty always had a kind word and a giving heart for everyone she met.
Pastor Juan “John” Soto Jr.
Mr. Juan L. Soto “John” of Meadow passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday September 16, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas. A visitation will be held Friday September 23, 2022, 5-8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Care Lubbock chapel located at 6604 Interstate 27. A service celebrating his life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday September 24, 2022, at Frist Baptist Church in Meadow. He will be laid to rest in the Meadow cemetery.
Melba Starnes Fitzgerald
The family of Melba Starnes Fitzgerald will have a Celebration of Life Service of her 92 years at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Plains United Methodist Church, Plains, Texas. A graveside service will precede the Celebration at 10:00 am where she will be laid to rest beside her Cowboy at Plains Cemetery for family and friends. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. We invite you to view the live-stream service on Wednesday the 21, on this page.
BIDCorp Hears Presentations
The BIDCorp Board of Directors met for their regularly monthly meeting on Monday, September 19, in the Council Chambers of Brownfield City Hall. The Directors sure had a lot to discuss as the board was faced with three separate presentations on what their business needed the most. The first presentation...
Terry County FSA News and Notes . . .
Thank you for reading another edition of the Terry County USDA News Bulletin. We have a few important announcements to share with you. Livestock producers who have incurred additional feed transportation costs, water transportation costs or livestock transportation costs due to the drought are encouraged to visit the Terry County FSA Office to file a notice of loss for the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP).
4-0 Cubs keep finding the end zone!
The Brownfield Cubs are now 4-0 after defeating Dimmitt 61-10 on Friday night. With this game being Homecoming, and a week of testing in the classroom, and weather issues delaying the bonfire, it would have been no surprise for the Cubs to fall a little flat this week. However, that was not the case.
