For Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua is as synthetic as they get. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former WBC heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, suggested in a recent interview that he believes the achievements in the career of London’s Joshua have largely been manufactured, saying, in essence, that there is more hype than substance to Joshua’s name. In the interview, Wilder repeatedly said that Joshua’s backers had “given him everything.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO