Las Vegas, NV

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Lyndon Arthur Takes Out Walter Sequeira in Six Rounds

Lyndon Arthur got back to winning ways nine months after losing his rematch to Anthony Yarde as he broke down Walter Sequeira, stopping the brave Argentinian in the sixth of an eight-rounder. Arthur towered over his Argentinian opponent and worked behind the jab and landing clubbing rights. Sequeira was on...
Bam Rodriguez Decisions Israel Gonzalez, Retains Title in Tougher Than Expected Fight

LAS VEGAS – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s third fight of 2022 was his most difficult. Israel Gonzalez was a huge underdog Saturday night, but the determined Mexican gave Rodriguez more trouble than either of the two former WBC super flyweight champions provided in his previous pair of fights. Rodriguez unanimously out-pointed the game Gonzalez, but Gonzalez proved to be tough and durable throughout their 12-round fight for Rodriguez’s WBC 115-pound championship.
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future

Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges

Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
Wilder on Joshua: 'They Made Anthony Joshua … They Gave Him Everything'

For Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua is as synthetic as they get. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former WBC heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, suggested in a recent interview that he believes the achievements in the career of London’s Joshua have largely been manufactured, saying, in essence, that there is more hype than substance to Joshua’s name. In the interview, Wilder repeatedly said that Joshua’s backers had “given him everything.”
Canelo vs. Golovkin Trilogy - Official Scorecards

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golovkin On Making 168 Instead Of 160: I Feel Less Annoyed By People; Don’t Have To Suffer

LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin arrived for fight week Sunday in a better mood than usual. Golovkin’s sunnier disposition directly correlated to his 168-pound debut because for the first time in 16 years as a pro, the IBF/IBO/WBA middleweight champion hasn’t had to squeeze himself down toward the 160-pound limit. At 40 years old, that was a welcomed change for the Kazakhstan native.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This

Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Wilder's Coach Does Not Rule Out Joshua Shocking Fury, Explains Why

Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not overlooking Anthony Joshua's chances in the potential title clash with Tyson Fury. Fury, who currently holds the WBC title, fought Wilder three times. In their third encounter, which took place last October, saw Fury overcome two...
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126

Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
Andrade-Parker: WBO Forced To Delay Purse Bid Due To Damage Caused By Hurricane Fiona

A natural disaster is now the latest entry in the list of circumstances to prevent a Demetrius Andrade purse bid from moving forward. The WBO has called for a delay in the purse bid proceedings to determine promotional rights for a sanctioned interim super middleweight title fight between Providence’s Andrade and England’s Zach Parker. The session was due to take place Tuesday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico but had to be rescheduled due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Fiona which has caused flooding and power outages throughout the island.
Hearn: Sometimes We Don't Get Credit For Our Fights; We Are Putting On the Biggest Nights

Eddie Hearn feels that his promotional company — and the fights that they create with their key broadcasting partner — does not get the recognition it deserves. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, recently expressed some annoyance at what he feels is a lack of recognition from fans and industry peers toward the fight schedule that his company has created for DAZN, the streaming platform with which Matchroom has an extensive content deal.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information

Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
GLENDALE, AZ

