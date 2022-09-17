ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Rollover crash in Reno sends one person to the hospital

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Reno late Saturday night. The Reno Fire Department, REMSA and Reno Police officers responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of Washington Street and Citadel Way at 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
FOX Reno

Placer, El Dorado counties lift several Mosquito Fire evacuations

PLACER/EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County and El Dorado Sheriff's Offices have lifted some evacuations Monday as a result of repopulation efforts. According to the Placer Sheriffs Office (PCSO), today's repopulation effort has allowed 2,128 residents to return to 983 homes. PLACER...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Bus Driver#Krnv News#Ccso
FOX Reno

Sparks man convicted for distribution of fentanyl

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was convicted by a jury on Friday for the distribution of fentanyl, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday. 36-year-old Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka "Chivo," was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl after a five-day trial.
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]

RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake

Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A California woman has been arrested for Felony DUI after a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday. California Highway Patrol say Diana Shemyakina was driving north on Pioneer Trail when she turned in an unsafe manner, causing the vehicle to overturn and travel into an embankment near the southbound lane, resulting in major damage to her car.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI

EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. 
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say

A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
FALLON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy