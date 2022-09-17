Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
FOX Reno
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
FOX Reno
Rollover crash in Reno sends one person to the hospital
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Reno late Saturday night. The Reno Fire Department, REMSA and Reno Police officers responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of Washington Street and Citadel Way at 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.
2news.com
Man Accused Of Boarding School Bus With Holstered Gun In Carson City
Deputies say Michael Baxter got on board a bus at Bordewich Bray Elementary School. He faces multiple charges including false imprisonment and unlawful contact with a child.
FOX Reno
Placer, El Dorado counties lift several Mosquito Fire evacuations
PLACER/EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County and El Dorado Sheriff's Offices have lifted some evacuations Monday as a result of repopulation efforts. According to the Placer Sheriffs Office (PCSO), today's repopulation effort has allowed 2,128 residents to return to 983 homes. PLACER...
KOLO TV Reno
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
FOX Reno
How many people at Washoe County's Cares Campus homeless shelter move into housing?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials touted progress on the staffing and housing fronts at the new Cares Campus homeless shelter during an update before county commissioners Tuesday. County leaders said they are now doubling the amount of permanent housing placements compared to late...
FOX Reno
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
FOX Reno
Sparks man convicted for distribution of fentanyl
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was convicted by a jury on Friday for the distribution of fentanyl, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday. 36-year-old Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka "Chivo," was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl after a five-day trial.
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
mynews4.com
Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake
Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada Medical Center to open 50-bed mental health hospital in Reno next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada Medical Center is set to open Reno's newest mental health facility next year, converting an assisted living facility to a 50-bed behavioral health hospital. The facility, called NNMC Northwest Extended Care, will be located on the north side of...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A California woman has been arrested for Felony DUI after a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday. California Highway Patrol say Diana Shemyakina was driving north on Pioneer Trail when she turned in an unsafe manner, causing the vehicle to overturn and travel into an embankment near the southbound lane, resulting in major damage to her car.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI
EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
FOX Reno
Northwest Reno library closed Monday due to flooding
The Northwest Reno library was closed Monday due to flooding. Officials said the flooding was caused by a leaky HVAC system inside. Hold pickup is still available for visitors at the drive-up window.
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
KCRA.com
7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say
A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
