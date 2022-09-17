First – I’m no Mr. Fix-it. I can change a light bulb and use an electric weed whacker and that’s about it. So, we get a motel room…and the bathroom door squeaks…I mean SQUEAKS!…you could probably hear it in the next zip code. Plus, it sounds just like a horse – really. It’s late and the front desk is as empty as Ford Field during the NFL playoffs. I’m thinking…do I have anything that can lubricate a door hinge? The closest thing I can come up with is the complimentary soap, shampoo or conditioner in the bathroom. My wife and I talk it over…we decide on the conditioner. So, I put some on a kleenex and coat the hinge…making sure I can get it “inside” the hinge as much as possible. IT WORKS! The “horse” had disappeared.

