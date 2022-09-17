Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin wildlife officials say controlling the state's beaver population is key to healthy trout streams. But some conservation advocates are pushing back.
Wisconsin is home to more than 13,000 miles of trout streams. Every year, the state Department of Natural Resources works on habitat restoration projects to help trout populations thrive, both on public lands and on private property where the state has an easement to allow fishing access. Wildlife officials say...
boreal.org
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
WOOD
Day 3 of our Trip to Wisconsin – Evening
First – I’m no Mr. Fix-it. I can change a light bulb and use an electric weed whacker and that’s about it. So, we get a motel room…and the bathroom door squeaks…I mean SQUEAKS!…you could probably hear it in the next zip code. Plus, it sounds just like a horse – really. It’s late and the front desk is as empty as Ford Field during the NFL playoffs. I’m thinking…do I have anything that can lubricate a door hinge? The closest thing I can come up with is the complimentary soap, shampoo or conditioner in the bathroom. My wife and I talk it over…we decide on the conditioner. So, I put some on a kleenex and coat the hinge…making sure I can get it “inside” the hinge as much as possible. IT WORKS! The “horse” had disappeared.
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them
It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol participating in ‘largest’ enforcement initiative in North America
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating...
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind among French Island residents grappling with PFAS contamination
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
New polls underscore tight margin of Wisconsin elections
MADISON, Wis. — A pair of newly released polls show just how tight the races for Senate and Governor are in Wisconsin. The Spectrum News/Siena College Poll surveyed 651 likely voters in the Badger state, diving into subjects including President Biden’s approval rating, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and who voters would choose in the upcoming November election. The...
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
spmetrowire.com
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
WBAY Green Bay
Which one of these is the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Who makes the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”? For a 7th year, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are asking that question. Voting started Monday, Sept. 19. Click here to vote. There are 121 products up for your vote on...
Wisconsin student one of few in the world to get perfect score on AP Government and Politics exam
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — An Onalaska High School senior’s perfect score on an AP exam is one of very few in the world. Daniel Yao got a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics exam. Globally, the School District of Onalaska said, Daniel is one of only 21 students to achieve a perfect score.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Wisconsin, Michels, Johnson campaign stop
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, rallied in Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 18, nearing the 50-day countdown to Election Day in the Badger State on Nov. 8. In Green Bay, DeSantis pitched votes for Republicans on the ballot in the crucial battleground state that...
wpr.org
School resource for 'gender-expansive preschoolers' attacked by GOP candidate Tim Michels
Republican Tim Michels is attacking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction over a 2018 document regarding transgender preschoolers. The agency says the information is aimed at creating inclusive spaces for all children, and an advocate says the Republicans are "scoring political points off the backs of trans and queer youth."
Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Dept. captain denies endorsing Barnes for U.S. Senate
MADISON, Wis. — A captain in the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department who was included in a press release of law enforcement officials endorsing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes says he made no such endorsement. Capt. John Siegel, who is also running as a Democrat for La Crosse County Sheriff, said he found out Friday that his name was...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
For the Record: UW nurses describe what happened inside the negotiating room to avoid a strike
FTR: UW nurses on what happened inside the room of last weekend’s union negotiations at the Governor’s Mansion. Last weekend, UW nurses, SEIU union representatives, and UW leadership met at the Governor’s Mansion for hours into the night on Friday and all day Sunday, hammering out an agreement that would ultimately stave off a 3-day strike planned to begin Tuesday.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
marquettewire.org
Literary liberty: Banned books make waves across Wisconsin
Laurie Kontney, a former physical therapy professor at Marquette and a Muskego-Norway school district member, has found herself in some hot water with her new occupation. Since the start of her new job, she influenced the removal of a book from the curriculum. The book in question is “When the...
